Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
NewsletterVideo
Prossimo articolo Lo slogan ‘Andrà tutto bene’ diventa una canzone di Elisa e Tommaso Paradiso ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home Musica News Musica

I Radiohead pubblicheranno video dei loro concerti fino alla fine della quarantena

“Continueremo finché non saranno allentate le restrizioni”, dice la band. Il primo concerto sarà il 'Live From a Tent' del 2000 

Di
Thom Yorke e Johnny Greenwood durante il concerto dei Radiohead alla O2 Arena di Londra, foto di Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Foto: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

I Radiohead ci accompagneranno fino alla fine della quarantena con una serie di concerti in arrivo su YouTube, tutti provenienti dalla Radiohead Public Library.

“Visto che siete tutti costretti a passare tranquille serate a casa, continueremo tutte le settimane fino a quando non verranno allentate le restrizioni, oppure quando esauriremo i concerti. Chi finirà per primo? Nessuno lo sa”, scrive la band su Instagram. Il primo concerto – “Live From a Tent” a Dublino, registrato nell’ottobre del 2000 – verrà pubblicato domani alle 23. Il video contiene una sintesi di tre concerti del tour di Kid A e Amnesiac, quando la band girava l’Europa sotto un tendone, una sorta di “arena portatile”.

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter Strange Things 3
PMC

© 2020 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

logorolling

Se sei qui è evidente che apprezzi il nostro giornalismo.

Purtroppo il giornalismo che cerchiamo di offrirti richiede tempo e denaro. I ricavi della pubblicità ci aiutano a pagare tutti i collaboratori necessari per garantire sempre lo standard di informazione che amiamo.

Se ci leggi e ti piace quello che leggi, disattiva l'adblock per permetterci di offrirti il miglior servizio possibile.