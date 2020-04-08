I Radiohead pubblicheranno video dei loro concerti fino alla fine della quarantena

I Radiohead ci accompagneranno fino alla fine della quarantena con una serie di concerti in arrivo su YouTube, tutti provenienti dalla Radiohead Public Library.
“Visto che siete tutti costretti a passare tranquille serate a casa, continueremo tutte le settimane fino a quando non verranno allentate le restrizioni, oppure quando esauriremo i concerti. Chi finirà per primo? Nessuno lo sa”, scrive la band su Instagram. Il primo concerto – “Live From a Tent” a Dublino, registrato nell’ottobre del 2000 – verrà pubblicato domani alle 23. Il video contiene una sintesi di tre concerti del tour di Kid A e Amnesiac, quando la band girava l’Europa sotto un tendone, una sorta di “arena portatile”.
