I Radiohead pubblicano un nuovo live su YouTube

Continua la serie di concerti che i Radiohead stanno pubblicando su YouTube durante la quarantena. Il nuovo arrivato è il live al Bonnaroo Music Festival del 2006, che sarà online intorno alle 23 di giovedì 7 maggio. Qui trovate la scaletta del live.

There There

2 + 2 = 5

15 Step

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Exit Music (for a Film)

Kid A

Dollars and Cents

Videotape

No Surprises

Paranoid Android

The Gloaming

The National Anthem

Climbing Up the Walls

Nude

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

The Bends

Myxomatosis

How to Disappear Completely

Encore:

You and Whose Army?

Pyramid Song

Like Spinning Plates

Fake Plastic Trees

Bodysnatchers

Lucky

Idioteque

Karma Police

Encore 2:

House of Cards

(“I Might Be Wrong” was listed… more )

Everything in Its Right Place

«Una delle esperienze migliori mai avute in America», ha scritto Jonny Greenwood sul Festival. «Spero che il caldo, la polvere e il profumo del Southern whiskey tornino presto. Insieme alle canzoni e alla musica live».

Prima di questo concerto, la band aveva pubblicato sul proprio canale il “Live From a Tent” del 2000 e il set suonato nel 2016 al Lollapalooza di Berlino. Questo il link per vedere il concerto: