I Radiohead pubblicano un nuovo live su YouTube

Continua la serie di concerti che i Radiohead stanno pubblicando su YouTube durante la quarantena. Il nuovo arrivato è il live al Bonnaroo Music Festival del 2006, che sarà online intorno alle 23 di giovedì 7 maggio. Qui trovate la scaletta del live.
There There
2 + 2 = 5
15 Step
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Exit Music (for a Film)
Kid A
Dollars and Cents
Videotape
No Surprises
Paranoid Android
The Gloaming
The National Anthem
Climbing Up the Walls
Nude
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
The Bends
Myxomatosis
How to Disappear Completely
Encore:
You and Whose Army?
Pyramid Song
Like Spinning Plates
Fake Plastic Trees
Bodysnatchers
Lucky
Idioteque
Karma Police
Encore 2:
House of Cards
(“I Might Be Wrong” was listed… more )
Everything in Its Right Place
«Una delle esperienze migliori mai avute in America», ha scritto Jonny Greenwood sul Festival. «Spero che il caldo, la polvere e il profumo del Southern whiskey tornino presto. Insieme alle canzoni e alla musica live».
Prima di questo concerto, la band aveva pubblicato sul proprio canale il “Live From a Tent” del 2000 e il set suonato nel 2016 al Lollapalooza di Berlino. Questo il link per vedere il concerto: