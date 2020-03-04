Rolling Stone

I Queen pubblicheranno il video integrale del concerto benefico in Australia

La serata del ‘Fire Fight Australia’, concerto per le vittime degli incendi in cui i Queen hanno riproposto la storica scaletta del Live Aid, arriva in video venerdì

Brian May e Adam Lambert durante il live a 'Fire Fight Australia'

Foto: Getty Images

«Sarà un po’ come il Live Aid», aveva detto Brian May della partecipazione dei Queen al concerto benefico per le vittime degli incendi che hanno devastato il territorio australiano. La band ha mantenuto la promessa: il 16 febbraio i Queen sono saliti sul palco di Fire Fight Australia e hanno riproposto lo stesso concerto che suonarono nel 1985 al Live Aid. Ovviamente, al posto di Freddie Mercury c’era Adam Lambert.

La performance è stata registrata in video e verrà pubblicata integralmente su YouTube venerdì 6 marzo. La band aveva già fatto uscire due video, We Will Rock You e We Are the Champions, che potete vedere a questo link.

