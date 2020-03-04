I Queen pubblicheranno il video integrale del concerto benefico in Australia

«Sarà un po’ come il Live Aid», aveva detto Brian May della partecipazione dei Queen al concerto benefico per le vittime degli incendi che hanno devastato il territorio australiano. La band ha mantenuto la promessa: il 16 febbraio i Queen sono saliti sul palco di Fire Fight Australia e hanno riproposto lo stesso concerto che suonarono nel 1985 al Live Aid. Ovviamente, al posto di Freddie Mercury c’era Adam Lambert.

La performance è stata registrata in video e verrà pubblicata integralmente su YouTube venerdì 6 marzo. La band aveva già fatto uscire due video, We Will Rock You e We Are the Champions, che potete vedere a questo link.