I Pearl Jam hanno suonato cover di Chris Cornell e Tom Petty

Venerdì sera i Pearl Jam hanno suonato il secondo show al Safeco Field di Seattle, e come sempre quando la band gioca in casa la serata è stata indimenticabile. Non solo una scaletta enorme che abbraccia tutta la carriera della band, ma anche numerose cover e ospiti speciali, tra cui Kim Thayil, Steve Turner e Mark Arm.
Oltre a Interstellar Overdrive dei Pink Floyd e Baba O’Riley degli Who, i Pearl Jam hanno dedicato alcuni minuti del loro show a due musicisti che purtroppo sono scomparsi negli ultimi anni: Chris Cornell e Tom Petty. Al primo hanno dedicato Missing, un brano registrato da Cornell nel 1992 per l’EP Poncier; a Petty, invece, un’emozionante versione di I Won’t Back Down. Potete vedere i video dell’esibizione poco sopra. Di seguito, invece, la scaletta completa dello show.
Oceans
Footsteps
Nothingman
Why Go
Brain of J.
Interstellar Overdrive (Pink Floyd cover)
Corduroy
Rats
In Hiding
Whipping
Even Flow
Missing (Chris Cornell cover)
Daughter
Immortality
I’m Open
Unthought Known
Can’t Deny Me
Do the Evolution
Lukin
Porch
Bis:
I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty cover)
Thin Air
All or None
Better Man
Crown of Thorns (Mother Love Bone cover)
Kick Out the Jams (MC5 cover) (con Kim Thayil)
Spin the Black Circle
Rearviewmirror
Bis 2:
Crazy Mary (Victoria Williams cover)
Jeremy
Leash
Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges cover) (con Kim Thayil, Steve Turner, e Mark Arm)
Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover) (con Kim Thayil, Steve Turner, e Mark Arm)
Alive
Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)
Yellow Ledbetter