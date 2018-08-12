I Pearl Jam hanno suonato cover di Chris Cornell e Tom Petty

Venerdì sera i Pearl Jam hanno suonato il secondo show al Safeco Field di Seattle, e come sempre quando la band gioca in casa la serata è stata indimenticabile. Non solo una scaletta enorme che abbraccia tutta la carriera della band, ma anche numerose cover e ospiti speciali, tra cui Kim Thayil, Steve Turner e Mark Arm.

Oltre a Interstellar Overdrive dei Pink Floyd e Baba O’Riley degli Who, i Pearl Jam hanno dedicato alcuni minuti del loro show a due musicisti che purtroppo sono scomparsi negli ultimi anni: Chris Cornell e Tom Petty. Al primo hanno dedicato Missing, un brano registrato da Cornell nel 1992 per l’EP Poncier; a Petty, invece, un’emozionante versione di I Won’t Back Down. Potete vedere i video dell’esibizione poco sopra. Di seguito, invece, la scaletta completa dello show.

Oceans

Footsteps

Nothingman

Why Go

Brain of J.

Interstellar Overdrive (Pink Floyd cover)

Corduroy

Rats

In Hiding

Whipping

Even Flow

Missing (Chris Cornell cover)

Daughter

Immortality

I’m Open

Unthought Known

Can’t Deny Me

Do the Evolution

Lukin

Porch

Bis:

I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty cover)

Thin Air

All or None

Better Man

Crown of Thorns (Mother Love Bone cover)

Kick Out the Jams (MC5 cover) (con Kim Thayil)

Spin the Black Circle

Rearviewmirror

Bis 2:

Crazy Mary (Victoria Williams cover)

Jeremy

Leash

Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges cover) (con Kim Thayil, Steve Turner, e Mark Arm)

Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover) (con Kim Thayil, Steve Turner, e Mark Arm)

Alive

Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)

Yellow Ledbetter