I Måneskin sono candidati a due Brit Awards

I Måneskin hanno conquistato due nomination ai Brit Awards 2022, il premio musicale più importante di tutto il Regno Unito. La band romana è candidata in due categorie: “Best International Group”, dove competeranno con ABBA, BTS, Silk Sonic e War on Drugs, e “Best International Song” con I Wanna Be Your Slave, che se la vedrà con megahit come Happier Than Ever di Billie Eilish, Montero di Lil Nas X e Good4U di Olivia Rodrigo.

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’8 febbraio a Londra. I favoriti sono Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran e Little Simz, che hanno conquistato quattro nomination a testa e si giocheranno i premi delle categorie più importanti: “Album of the Year”, “Artist of the Year” e “Song of the Year”.

Twooo nominations from the @BRITs Awards! We’re now in race for “International Group” and “International Song” with IWBYS – this is just incredible 💜 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/alWCY9IeKG — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) December 18, 2021

«È semplicemente incredibile», hanno scritto i Måneskin su Twitter dopo le nomination. «Non riusciamo ancora a credere a quello che è successo negli ultimi 365 giorni e non riusciremo mai a ringraziarvi abbastanza per tutto questo». Ecco la lista completa delle candidature:

