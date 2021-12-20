 I Måneskin sono candidati a due Brit Awards | Rolling Stone Italia
Rolling Stone
I Måneskin sono candidati a due Brit Awards

La band romana ha conquistato due nomination nelle categorie ‘Best International Group’ e ‘Best International Song', con ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’. La cerimonia sarà l’8 febbraio

di

I Måneskin

Foto: Francis Delacroix

I Måneskin hanno conquistato due nomination ai Brit Awards 2022, il premio musicale più importante di tutto il Regno Unito. La band romana è candidata in due categorie: “Best International Group”, dove competeranno con ABBA, BTS, Silk Sonic e War on Drugs, e “Best International Song” con I Wanna Be Your Slave, che se la vedrà con megahit come Happier Than Ever di Billie Eilish, Montero di Lil Nas X e Good4U di Olivia Rodrigo.

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’8 febbraio a Londra. I favoriti sono Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran e Little Simz, che hanno conquistato quattro nomination a testa e si giocheranno i premi delle categorie più importanti: “Album of the Year”, “Artist of the Year” e “Song of the Year”.

«È semplicemente incredibile», hanno scritto i Måneskin su Twitter dopo le nomination. «Non riusciamo ancora a credere a quello che è successo negli ultimi 365 giorni e non riusciremo mai a ringraziarvi abbastanza per tutto questo». Ecco la lista completa delle candidature:

Album of the year

Adele – 30
Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran – =
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender

Best group

Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
Adele – Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember
Central Cee – Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy – Clash
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta – Bed
KSI – Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted – Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa – Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body
Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem

Best international artist

Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Best international group

Abba
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs

Best international song

ATB / Topic / A7S – Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu – Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack – Calling My Phone
Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4U
Polo G – Rapstar
Tiesto – The Business
The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone – Winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young

Best dance

Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye

Best rock/alternative

Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz

