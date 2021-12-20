I Måneskin sono candidati a due Brit Awards

I Måneskin hanno conquistato due nomination ai Brit Awards 2022, il premio musicale più importante di tutto il Regno Unito. La band romana è candidata in due categorie: “Best International Group”, dove competeranno con ABBA, BTS, Silk Sonic e War on Drugs, e “Best International Song” con I Wanna Be Your Slave, che se la vedrà con megahit come Happier Than Ever di Billie Eilish, Montero di Lil Nas X e Good4U di Olivia Rodrigo.
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’8 febbraio a Londra. I favoriti sono Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran e Little Simz, che hanno conquistato quattro nomination a testa e si giocheranno i premi delle categorie più importanti: “Album of the Year”, “Artist of the Year” e “Song of the Year”.
Twooo nominations from the @BRITs Awards!
We’re now in race for “International Group” and “International Song” with IWBYS – this is just incredible 💜 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/alWCY9IeKG
— MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) December 18, 2021
«È semplicemente incredibile», hanno scritto i Måneskin su Twitter dopo le nomination. «Non riusciamo ancora a credere a quello che è successo negli ultimi 365 giorni e non riusciremo mai a ringraziarvi abbastanza per tutto questo». Ecco la lista completa delle candidature:
Album of the year
Adele – 30
Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran – =
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Best group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
Adele – Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember
Central Cee – Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy – Clash
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta – Bed
KSI – Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted – Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa – Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body
Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Best international artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Abba
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs
Best international song
ATB / Topic / A7S – Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu – Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack – Calling My Phone
Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4U
Polo G – Rapstar
Tiesto – The Business
The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
Brits Rising Star
Holly Humberstone – Winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Best dance
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Best rock/alternative
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best pop/R&B
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz