I Kasabian: «Abbiamo chiesto a Tom Meighan di lasciare la band, la violenza domestica è inaccettabile»

Ieri la BBC ha confermato che Tom Meighan, l’ex cantante dei Kasabian, si è dichiarato colpevole di aggressione nei confronti della sua ex fidanzata. La notizia è arrivata a poche ore dall’addio alla band per «motivi personali». Dopo l’ammissione di colpevolezza, la band ha parlato di quello che è successo con un comunicato stampa.
«Ora che il procedimento legale si è concluso, possiamo commentare l’abbandono di Tom Meighan dai Kasabian. Nessuno nella band voleva che andasse così. Negli ultimi 23 anni abbiamo lavorato tutti duramente e avevamo grandi piani per il nostro futuro insieme. Ora abbiamo il cuore spezzato», scrive il gruppo. «Ma non avevamo scelta, dovevamo chiedere a Tom di lasciare la band. Non possiamo in nessun modo tollerare la sua condanna per aggressione. La violenza domestica, così come ogni tipo di abuso, è totalmente inaccettabile».
Now that the legal proceedings have been concluded, we can comment on the departure of Tom Meighan from Kasabian. No one in the band wanted this to happen. We have all worked so hard for the past twenty three years and had big plans for our future together. We’re completely heartbroken. But we were left with no choice but to ask Tom to leave the band. There is absolutely no way we can condone his assault conviction. Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is totally unacceptable. As soon as we found out about the charges made against Tom, we as a band made the decision that we could no longer work with him. Unfortunately we had to hold back this information until he was found guilty in court. We were led to believe that Tom would hold his hands up and in his statement tell everyone what he’d done but he chose not to, misleading a lot of fans. Ultimately, as much as Tom has hurt us all, we’re not the victim in all of this. Domestic violence is something that can never be excused. Thank for your support at this difficult time. See you all soon Kasabian x
«Non appena abbiamo scoperto le accuse verso Tom, abbiamo deciso che non potevamo più lavorare con lui», continuano i Kasabian. «Sfortunatamente, non potevamo diffondere la notizia prima della fine del processo. Ci hanno fatto credere che Tom avrebbe ammesso tutto nel suo comunicato, ma ha deciso di non farlo, ingannando molti fan. Alla fine, anche se Tom ci ha ferito tutti, non siamo le vittime. La violenza domestica non può mai essere perdonata. Grazie per il vostro supporto in un momento così difficile».