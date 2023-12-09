 Guarda Johnny Marr suonare alcuni successi degli Smiths dal vivo con l’orchestra | Rolling Stone Italia
panic in the streets of manchester

Per festeggiare i 10 anni di carriera solista, il musicista ha ripreso anche brani della sua vecchia band come 'There Is a Light That Never Goes Out', 'Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want' e 'Panic'

di
Johnny Marr live

Foto: Robin Pope/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ieri sera Johnny Marr ha suonato l’ultima delle due date agli Aviva Studios di Manchester per festeggiare i primi dieci anni della sua carriera solista (The Messenger uscì nel 20013). Ad accompagnarlo un’orchestra di trenta elementi diretta da Fiona Brice.

In scaletta Marr ha ripercorso la propria carriera passando anche dalla parentesi più importante, gli Smiths. Nella setlist sono quindi comparsi alcuni dei grandi successi del gruppo di Manchester come There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want, Panic, How Soon is Now?, Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me.

Ecco alcuni estratti della serata:

