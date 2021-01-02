Guarda Harry Styles e Phoebe Waller-Bridge insieme nel video di ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Harry Styles e Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star e creatrice di Fleabag, ballano con outfit coordinati (by Gucci) nel video di Treat People With Kindness, singolo tratto dal secondo album in studio di Styles, Fine Line, del 2019.



La clip in bianco e nero mostra Harry che si esibisce in un night club dove invita Waller-Bridge a unirsi a lui sul palco. La fotografia e l’ambientazione ricordano l’era dei classici film vecchia Hollywood à la Fred Astaire e Ginger Rogers. “I’ve got a good feeling/I’m just taking it all in” canta lui. “Floating up and dreaming/Dropping into the deep end/And if we’re here long enough/They’ll sing a song for us/And we’ll belong”.





Il nuovo video segue quello realizzato per Golden. Da poco Styles lanciato anche Fine Line – 1 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set. Causa pandemia, la pop star ha anche recentemente annunciato il rinvio a tempo indeterminato dei suoi spettacoli britannici ed europei previsti in origine per febbraio e marzo.

«Spero davvero di esibirmi in questi show e avrò notizie per voi su quando si svolgeranno nel nuovo anno», ha twittato. «Non vedo l’ora di vedervi tutti dal vivo non appena sarà sicuro farlo. Treat people with kindness».

Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for Feb/March 2021 until further notice. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 15, 2020



