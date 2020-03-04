Rolling Stone

Guarda ‘Forever’, il nuovo video di Lil Baby con Lil Wayne

Tratto da 'Harder Than Ever', il secondo disco di Lil Baby: i due rapper fanno la bella vita tra Rolls Royce, donne angeliche, soldi, gioielli e via dicendo

Nel nuovo video di Forever, tratto dal secondo disco di Lil Baby uscito la scorsa settimana, lui e Lil Wayne sembrano fare la bella vita, tra Rolls Royce, donne angeliche, soldi, gioielli e via dicendo.

“If I sell my soul, I’ll take it back, I’m slime forever,” rappano i due. “I put bust down on the whole gang, we gonna shine together/She got Rollies on her timepiece when she step out, she be flashing/Whenever we get alone, I give her half and she get nasty.”

My Turn segue il disco d’esordio di Lil Baby, Harder Than Ever, del 2018. Il nuovo disco del rapper di Atlanta include due pezzi che erano già usciti come singoli: Sum 2 Prove e Woah.

