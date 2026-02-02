Grammy 2026, l’elenco di tutti i vincitori

A giudicare dai numeri, è stato l’anno di Kendrick Lamar. Nella cerimonia dei 68esimi Grammy che si è tenuta questa notte alla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles il rapper ha portato a casa cinque premi su nove candidature. Ma è stata anche la grande serata di Bad Bunny: Debí tirar más fotos è il primo disco cantato interamente in lingua spagnola a vincere il premio di Album of the Year. Per quanto riguarda gli altri cosiddetti Big Four, Record of the Year è Luther di Kendrick Lamar e SZA, Song of the Year è Wildflower di Billie Eilish, il “grammofonino” come Best New Artist è andato a Olivia Dean.
È dei Turnstile il miglior disco rock, mentre Yungblud ha vinto nella categoria Best Rock Performance per la versione dal vivo di Changes al concertone finale di Ozzy Osbourne. Premiati per la prima volta anche i Cure. Ecco l’elenco di tutti i vincitori.
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – Debí tirar más fotos
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”
Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters)
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – “Daisies”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Lady Gaga – “Disease”
Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
Lola Young – “Messy”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”
Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden”
KATSEYE – “Gabriela”
Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
SZA with Kendrick Lamar – “30 for 30”
Best Remixed Recording
“Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix” — Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
“Don’t Forget About Us” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
“A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
“Galvanize” — Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
“Golden – David Guetta REM/X” — David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Best Dance Pop Recording
Selena Gomez & benny blanco – “Bluest Flame”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
PinkPantheress – “Illegal”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Laila Biali – Wintersongs
Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?
Lady Gaga – Harlequin
Laufey – A Matter of Time
Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Best Dance Electronic Album
FKA twigs – Eusexua
Fred again.. – Ten Days
PinkPantheress – Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex – Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – “No Cap”
Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – “Victory Lap”
Kaytranada – “Space Invader”
Skrillex – “Voltage”
Tame Impala – “End of Summer”
Best Rock Album
Deftones – Private Music
Haim – I Quit
Linkin Park – From Zero
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Idols
Best Rock Song
Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me to Be”
Sleep Token – “Caramel
Hayley Williams – “Glum”
Turnstile – “Never Enough”
Yungblud – “Zombie”
Best Metal Performance
Dream Theater – “Night Terror”
Ghost – “Lachryma”
Sleep Token – “Emergence”
Spiritbox – “Soft Spine”
Turnstile – “Birds”
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and The Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That”
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
Turnstile – “Never Enough”
Hayley Williams – “Mirtazapine”
Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – “Changes” (Live From Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver – “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
The Cure – “Alone”
Turnstile – “Seein’ Stars”
Wet Leg – “Mangetout”
Hayley Williams – “Parachute”
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg – Moisturizer
Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Best R&B Album
Givēon – Beloved
Coco Jones – Why Not More?
Ledisi – The Crown
Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best R&B Song
Kehlani – “Folded”
Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
Durand Bernarr – “Overqualified”
Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”
Best R&B Performance
Justin Bieber – “Yukon”
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “Mutt” (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)
Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr – “Here We Are”
Lalah Hathaway – “Uptown”
Ledisi – “Love You Too”
SZA – “Crybaby”
Leon Thomas – “Vibes Don’t Lie”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Durand Bernarr – Bloom
Bilal – Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad – Love on Digital
Flo – Access All Areas
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come As You Are
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)
Marc Marcel – Black Shaman
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
Mad Skillz – Words for Days Vol. 1
Best Rap Album
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
GloRilla – Glorious
JID – God Does Like Ugly
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia
Best Rap Song
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Clipse featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire – “The Birds Don’t Sing”
Tyler, The Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne – “Sticky”
GloRilla – “TGIF”
Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy featuring Meek Mill – “Proud of Me”
JID featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – “Wholeheartedly”
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”
Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon featuring Rapsody – “WeMaj”
PartyNextDoor and Drake – “Somebody Loves Me”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – “Outside”
Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams – “Chains & Whips”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”
Tyler, The Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown – “Darling, I”
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
J Balvin – Mixteip
Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
Nicki Nicole – Naiki
Trueno – Eub Deluxe
Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – Mala Mía
Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene
Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos
Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)
Bobby Pulido and Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
Best Latin Pop Album
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G – Tropicoqueta
Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes
Astropical – Astropical
Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso – Papota
Los Wizzards – Algorhythm
Fito Paez – Novela
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Fotografías
Gloria Estefan – Raíces
Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0
Alain Pérez – Bingo
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson – American Romance
Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
Eric Church – Evangeline Vs. the Machine
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers – “Nose on the Grindstone”
Shaboozey – “Good News”
Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used to Be”
Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song to Sing”
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – “Trailblazer”
Margo Price and Tyler Childers – “Love Me Like You Used to Do”
Shaboozey and Jelly Roll – “Amen”
George Strait and Chris Stapleton – “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”
Best Country Song
Tyler Childers – “Bitin’ List”
Shaboozey – “Good News”
Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song to Sing”
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste featuring Randy Newman – “Lonely Avenue”
I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”
Jason Isbell – “Crimson And Clay”
Alison Krauss and Union Station – “Richmond on the James”
Mavis Staples – “Beautiful Strangers”
Best Americana Performance
Sierra Hull – “Boom”
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – “Poison in My Well”
Mavis Staples – “Godspeed”
Molly Tuttle – “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”
Jesse Welles – “Horses”
Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”
Jon Batiste – “Big Money”
Jason Isbell – “Foxes in the Snow”
Jesse Welles – “Middle”
Sierra Hull – “Spitfire”
Best Americana Album
Jon Batiste – Big Money
Larkin Poe – Bloom
Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree
Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Jesse Welles – Middle
Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland
Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire
Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia
The Steeldrivers – Outrun
Billy Strings – Highway Prayers
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With the Blues
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch
Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush – Young Fashioned Ways
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Joe Bonamassa – Breakthrough
Samantha Fish – Paper Doll
Eric Gales – A Tribute to LJK
Robert Randolph – Preacher Kids
Southern Avenue – Family
Best Folk Album
Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson – What Did The Blackbird Say to the Crow
Patty Griffin – Crown Of Roses
I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue
Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow
Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin – “Do It Again”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – “Church”
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – “Still” (Live)
Pastor Mike Jr – “Amen”
Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesar – “Come Jesus Come”
Best African Music Performance
Burna Boy – “Love”
Davido Featuring Omah Lay – “With You”
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”
Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”
Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Best Global Music Performance
Bad Bunny – “EoO”
Ciro Hurtado – “Cantando en el Camino”
Angélique Kidjo – “Jerusalema”
Yeisy Rojas – “Inmigrante Y Que?”
Shakti – “Shrini’s Dream” (Live)
Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – “Daybreak”
Best Global Music Album
Siddhant Bhatia – Sounds of Kumbha
Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness
Youssou N’Dour – Eclairer le monde – Light the World
Shakti – Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Chapter III: We Return to Light
Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Best Musical Theater Album
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Reggae Album
Lila Iké – Treasure Self Love
Vybz Kartel – Heart & Soul
Keznamdi – Blxxd & Fyah
Mortimer – From Within
Jesse Royal – No Place Like Home
Best Comedy Album
Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years
Sarah Silverman – PostMortem
Ali Wong – Single Lady
Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was…
Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Kathy Garver – Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Trevor Noah – Into the Uncut Grass
Ketanji Brown Jackson – Lovely One: A Memoir
Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
Fab Morvan – You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Various Artists – F1® The Album
Various Artists – KPop Demon Hunters
Various Artists – Sinners
Various Artists – Wicked
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” (from Tron: Ares)
Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters)
Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (from Sinners)
Elton John and Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (from Elton John: Never Too Late)
Jayme Lawson – “Pale, Pale Moon” (from Sinners)
Rod Wave – “Sinners” (from Sinners)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Powell – How to Train Your Dragon
Theodore Shapiro – Severance: Season 2
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer
Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Indiana Jones And The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer
Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer
Best Music Video
Sade – “Young Lion”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Clipse – “So Be It”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
OK Go – “Love”
Best Music Film
Devo – Devo
Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Diane Warren – Relentless
John Williams – Music by John Williams
Pharrell Williams – Piece by Piece
Best Album Cover
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia (Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez)
Djo – The Crux (William Wesley II)
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio)
Perfume Genius – Glory (Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S.)
Wet Leg – Moisturizer (Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
All Things Light
Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman, Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)
Arcadia
Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women
Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)
That Wasn’t A Dream
Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)
Best Immersive Audio Album
All American F—boy – Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)
Immersed – Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)
An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live – Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)
Tearjerkers -Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)
Yule – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)
Best Recording Package
And The Adjacent Possible – Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)
Balloonerism – Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)
Danse Macabre: De Luxe – Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)
Loud Is As – Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)
Sequoia – Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl – Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, art directors (Mac Miller)
Tracks II: The Lost Albums – Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)
Best Album Notes
Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 – Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)
After The Last Sky – Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)
Árabe – Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)
The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 – Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)
A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition – Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings – Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)
Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 – Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
The Making Of Five Leaves Left – Joe Black, Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers; Richard Whittaker & John Wood, restoration engineers (Nick Drake)
Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41 – Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Various Artists)
Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa No. 39 – Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Jordan McLeod, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos – Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Doc Pomus)