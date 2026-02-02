Grammy 2026, l’elenco di tutti i vincitori

A giudicare dai numeri, è stato l’anno di Kendrick Lamar. Nella cerimonia dei 68esimi Grammy che si è tenuta questa notte alla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles il rapper ha portato a casa cinque premi su nove candidature. Ma è stata anche la grande serata di Bad Bunny: Debí tirar más fotos è il primo disco cantato interamente in lingua spagnola a vincere il premio di Album of the Year. Per quanto riguarda gli altri cosiddetti Big Four, Record of the Year è Luther di Kendrick Lamar e SZA, Song of the Year è Wildflower di Billie Eilish, il “grammofonino” come Best New Artist è andato a Olivia Dean.

È dei Turnstile il miglior disco rock, mentre Yungblud ha vinto nella categoria Best Rock Performance per la versione dal vivo di Changes al concertone finale di Ozzy Osbourne. Premiati per la prima volta anche i Cure. Ecco l’elenco di tutti i vincitori.

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – Debí tirar más fotos

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters)

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Lady Gaga – “Disease”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden”

KATSEYE – “Gabriela”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

SZA with Kendrick Lamar – “30 for 30”

Best Remixed Recording

“Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix” — Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

“Don’t Forget About Us” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

“A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Galvanize” — Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

“Golden – David Guetta REM/X” — David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Best Dance Pop Recording

Selena Gomez & benny blanco – “Bluest Flame”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Laila Biali – Wintersongs

Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?

Lady Gaga – Harlequin

Laufey – A Matter of Time

Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Best Dance Electronic Album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Fred again.. – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex – Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – “No Cap”

Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – “Victory Lap”

Kaytranada – “Space Invader”

Skrillex – “Voltage”

Tame Impala – “End of Summer”

Best Rock Album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Best Rock Song

Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me to Be”

Sleep Token – “Caramel

Hayley Williams – “Glum”

Turnstile – “Never Enough”

Yungblud – “Zombie”

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater – “Night Terror”

Ghost – “Lachryma”

Sleep Token – “Emergence”

Spiritbox – “Soft Spine”

Turnstile – “Birds”

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and The Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile – “Never Enough”

Hayley Williams – “Mirtazapine”

Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – “Changes” (Live From Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver – “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

The Cure – “Alone”

Turnstile – “Seein’ Stars”

Wet Leg – “Mangetout”

Hayley Williams – “Parachute”

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Best R&B Album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – “Folded”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr – “Overqualified”

Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”

Best R&B Performance

Justin Bieber – “Yukon”

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “Mutt” (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr – “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway – “Uptown”

Ledisi – “Love You Too”

SZA – “Crybaby”

Leon Thomas – “Vibes Don’t Lie”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Durand Bernarr – Bloom

Bilal – Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad – Love on Digital

Flo – Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come As You Are

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)

Marc Marcel – Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople

Mad Skillz – Words for Days Vol. 1

Best Rap Album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia

Best Rap Song

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Clipse featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire – “The Birds Don’t Sing”

Tyler, The Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne – “Sticky”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy featuring Meek Mill – “Proud of Me”

JID featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – “Wholeheartedly”

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon featuring Rapsody – “WeMaj”

PartyNextDoor and Drake – “Somebody Loves Me”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Outside”

Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams – “Chains & Whips”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”

Tyler, The Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown – “Darling, I”

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

J Balvin – Mixteip

Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

Nicki Nicole – Naiki

Trueno – Eub Deluxe

Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – Mala Mía

Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene

Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos

Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)

Bobby Pulido and Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)

Best Latin Pop Album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes

Astropical – Astropical

Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso – Papota

Los Wizzards – Algorhythm

Fito Paez – Novela

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Fotografías

Gloria Estefan – Raíces

Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0

Alain Pérez – Bingo

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline Vs. the Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers – “Nose on the Grindstone”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used to Be”

Zach Top – “I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song to Sing”

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – “Trailblazer”

Margo Price and Tyler Childers – “Love Me Like You Used to Do”

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll – “Amen”

George Strait and Chris Stapleton – “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”

Best Country Song

Tyler Childers – “Bitin’ List”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Zach Top – “I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song to Sing”

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste featuring Randy Newman – “Lonely Avenue”

I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”

Jason Isbell – “Crimson And Clay”

Alison Krauss and Union Station – “Richmond on the James”

Mavis Staples – “Beautiful Strangers”

Best Americana Performance

Sierra Hull – “Boom”

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – “Poison in My Well”

Mavis Staples – “Godspeed”

Molly Tuttle – “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”

Jesse Welles – “Horses”

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her – “Ancient Light”

Jon Batiste – “Big Money”

Jason Isbell – “Foxes in the Snow”

Jesse Welles – “Middle”

Sierra Hull – “Spitfire”

Best Americana Album

Jon Batiste – Big Money

Larkin Poe – Bloom

Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree

Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Jesse Welles – Middle

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia

The Steeldrivers – Outrun

Billy Strings – Highway Prayers

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With the Blues

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch

Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey

Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush – Young Fashioned Ways

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Joe Bonamassa – Breakthrough

Samantha Fish – Paper Doll

Eric Gales – A Tribute to LJK

Robert Randolph – Preacher Kids

Southern Avenue – Family

Best Folk Album

Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson – What Did The Blackbird Say to the Crow

Patty Griffin – Crown Of Roses

I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin – “Do It Again”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – “Church”

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – “Still” (Live)

Pastor Mike Jr – “Amen”

Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesar – “Come Jesus Come”

Best African Music Performance

Burna Boy – “Love”

Davido Featuring Omah Lay – “With You”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”

Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Best Global Music Performance

Bad Bunny – “EoO”

Ciro Hurtado – “Cantando en el Camino”

Angélique Kidjo – “Jerusalema”

Yeisy Rojas – “Inmigrante Y Que?”

Shakti – “Shrini’s Dream” (Live)

Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – “Daybreak”

Best Global Music Album

Siddhant Bhatia – Sounds of Kumbha

Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness

Youssou N’Dour – Eclairer le monde – Light the World

Shakti – Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – Chapter III: We Return to Light

Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Reggae Album

Lila Iké – Treasure Self Love

Vybz Kartel – Heart & Soul

Keznamdi – Blxxd & Fyah

Mortimer – From Within

Jesse Royal – No Place Like Home

Best Comedy Album

Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years

Sarah Silverman – PostMortem

Ali Wong – Single Lady

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was…

Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Kathy Garver – Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Trevor Noah – Into the Uncut Grass

Ketanji Brown Jackson – Lovely One: A Memoir

Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Fab Morvan – You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Various Artists – F1® The Album

Various Artists – KPop Demon Hunters

Various Artists – Sinners

Various Artists – Wicked

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” (from Tron: Ares)

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters)

Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (from Sinners)

Elton John and Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (from Elton John: Never Too Late)

Jayme Lawson – “Pale, Pale Moon” (from Sinners)

Rod Wave – “Sinners” (from Sinners)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Powell – How to Train Your Dragon

Theodore Shapiro – Severance: Season 2

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer

Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer

Best Music Video

Sade – “Young Lion”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Clipse – “So Be It”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

OK Go – “Love”

Best Music Film

Devo – Devo

Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Diane Warren – Relentless

John Williams – Music by John Williams

Pharrell Williams – Piece by Piece

Best Album Cover

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia (Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez)

Djo – The Crux (William Wesley II)

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio)

Perfume Genius – Glory (Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S.)

Wet Leg – Moisturizer (Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All Things Light

Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman, Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

Arcadia

Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women

Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

That Wasn’t A Dream

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

Best Immersive Audio Album

All American F—boy – Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

Immersed – Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live – Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

Tearjerkers -Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

Yule – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)

Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible – Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Balloonerism – Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

Danse Macabre: De Luxe – Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

Loud Is As – Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

Sequoia – Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl – Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, art directors (Mac Miller)

Tracks II: The Lost Albums – Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

Best Album Notes

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 – Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

After The Last Sky – Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

Árabe – Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 – Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)

A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition – Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings – Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 – Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

The Making Of Five Leaves Left – Joe Black, Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers; Richard Whittaker & John Wood, restoration engineers (Nick Drake)

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41 – Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Various Artists)

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa No. 39 – Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Jordan McLeod, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos – Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Doc Pomus)