Grammy 2025, ecco tutte le nomination

Sono stati annunciati oggi i candidati ai Grammy 2025, gli Oscar della musica che si terranno il 2 febbraio alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Per essere candidati, album e canzoni devono essere uscite tra il 16 settembre 2023 e il 30 agosto 2024. Quest’anno sono state introdotte tre nuove categorie: Best African Music Performance; Best Pop Dance Recording; Best Alternative Jazz Album.
Beyoncé ha ricevuto 11 candidature in quattro diversi generi, pop, country, rap, americana. La cantante porta così a 99 le nomination ricevute in carriera, un record assoluto. Dietro di lei con sette nomination quest’anno ci sono Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Post Malone. Ne hanno ricevute sei Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan. Tra gli snobbati, Dua Lipa, zero nomination.
Tra i candidati per l’album dell’anno, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift e Beyoncé. Nel rock Fontaines DC e Idles se la giocheranno con Green Day, Pearl Jam, Jack White, Rolling Stones e Black Crowes.
Tra le canzoni Birds of a Feather di Billie Eilish, Die With a Smile di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars, Fortnight di Taylor Swift con Post Malone, Good Luck Babe! di Chappell Roan, Not Like Us di Kendrick Lamar, Please Please Please di Sabrina Carpenter e Texas Hold ‘Em di Beyoncé. Tra i candidati nelle categorie Record of the Year e Best Rock Performance c’è Now and Then dei Beatles.
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – “Now and Then”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “360”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Song of the Year
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “Apple”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – “Us.”
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Best Dance Pop Recording
Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”
Billie Eilish – “L’amour De Ma Vie” [Over Now Extended Edit]
Ariana Grande – “Yes, and?”
Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”
Four Set – “Loved”
Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”
Justice and Tame Impala – “Neverender”
Kaytrananda featuring Childish Gambino – “Witchy”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best Remixed Recording
Doechii featuring JT – “Alter Ego” (Kaytranada remix)
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (David Guetta remix)
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Alexx Antaeus and Julian Marley – “Nah Sees Them” (Alex Antaeus, Footsteps, and MrMyish remix)
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” (A.G. Cook remix featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stone – Hackney Diamonds
Jack White – No Name
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – “Now and Then”
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
Idles – “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Idles – “Gift Horse”
Best Alternative Music Album
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”
Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”
Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”
St. Vincent – “Flea”
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”
Judas Priest – “Crown of Horns”
Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – “Suffocate”
Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”
Spiritbox – “Cellar Door”
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
SZA – “Saturn”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Marsha Ambrosius – “Wet”
Kenyon Dixon – “Can I Have This Groove”
Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – “No Lie”
Muni Long – “Make Me Forget”
Lucky Daye – “That’s You”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani”
Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”
Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Latto – “Big Mama”
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – “3:AM”
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany Garcia – García
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Diamantes
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Best African Music Performance
Yemi Blade – “Tomorrow”
Asake and Wizkid – “MMS”
Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – “Sensational”
Burna Boy – “Higher”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Laura Karpman – American Fiction
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers
Kris Bowers – The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross – Shōgun
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (Twisters: The Album)
’NSync and Justin Timberlake – “Better Place” (Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now” (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
Barbra Streisand – “Love Will Survive” (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)