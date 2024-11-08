Grammy 2025, ecco tutte le nomination

Sono stati annunciati oggi i candidati ai Grammy 2025, gli Oscar della musica che si terranno il 2 febbraio alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Per essere candidati, album e canzoni devono essere uscite tra il 16 settembre 2023 e il 30 agosto 2024. Quest’anno sono state introdotte tre nuove categorie: Best African Music Performance; Best Pop Dance Recording; Best Alternative Jazz Album.

Beyoncé ha ricevuto 11 candidature in quattro diversi generi, pop, country, rap, americana. La cantante porta così a 99 le nomination ricevute in carriera, un record assoluto. Dietro di lei con sette nomination quest’anno ci sono Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Post Malone. Ne hanno ricevute sei Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan. Tra gli snobbati, Dua Lipa, zero nomination.

Tra i candidati per l’album dell’anno, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift e Beyoncé. Nel rock Fontaines DC e Idles se la giocheranno con Green Day, Pearl Jam, Jack White, Rolling Stones e Black Crowes.

Tra le canzoni Birds of a Feather di Billie Eilish, Die With a Smile di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars, Fortnight di Taylor Swift con Post Malone, Good Luck Babe! di Chappell Roan, Not Like Us di Kendrick Lamar, Please Please Please di Sabrina Carpenter e Texas Hold ‘Em di Beyoncé. Tra i candidati nelle categorie Record of the Year e Best Rock Performance c’è Now and Then dei Beatles.

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “360”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Song of the Year

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – “Us.”

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Best Dance Pop Recording

Madison Beer – “Make You Mine”

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

Billie Eilish – “L’amour De Ma Vie” [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande – “Yes, and?”

Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure – “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Four Set – “Loved”

Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – “Leavemealone”

Justice and Tame Impala – “Neverender”

Kaytrananda featuring Childish Gambino – “Witchy”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Doechii featuring JT – “Alter Ego” (Kaytranada remix)

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (David Guetta remix)

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Alexx Antaeus and Julian Marley – “Nah Sees Them” (Alex Antaeus, Footsteps, and MrMyish remix)

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” (A.G. Cook remix featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stone – Hackney Diamonds

Jack White – No Name

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Best Alternative Music Album

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – “Neon Pill”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – “Song of the Lake”

Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”

Kim Gordon – “Bye Bye”

St. Vincent – “Flea”

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Judas Priest – “Crown of Horns”

Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – “Suffocate”

Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”

Spiritbox – “Cellar Door”

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Muni Long – Revenge

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Usher – Coming Home

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Marsha Ambrosius – “Wet”

Kenyon Dixon – “Can I Have This Groove”

Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – “No Lie”

Muni Long – “Make Me Forget”

Lucky Daye – “That’s You”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – “Kehlani”

Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – “Spaghettii”

Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Latto – “Big Mama”

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – “3:AM”

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta – Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Kany Garcia – García

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Diamantes

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Best African Music Performance

Yemi Blade – “Tomorrow”

Asake and Wizkid – “MMS”

Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – “Sensational”

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Laura Karpman – American Fiction

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers

Kris Bowers – The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross – Shōgun

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (Twisters: The Album)

’NSync and Justin Timberlake – “Better Place” (Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now” (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Jon Batiste – “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

Barbra Streisand – “Love Will Survive” (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)