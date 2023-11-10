Grammy 2024, Taylor Swift, SZA e Olivia Rodrigo fanno il pieno di candidature

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai Grammy 2024, la cui cerimonia si terrà il 4 febbraio alla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles.
La presentazione delle candidature è stato un piccolo show con ospiti come Jon Bon Jovi, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweed, Kim Petras, “Weird Al” Yankovic.
Piccola novità di quest’anno: i candidati nelle quattro categorie chiave, ovvero Album, Record e Song of the Year, oltre a Best New Artist, sono otto e non più dieci.
Ecco l’elenco:
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Boygenius – The Record
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Taylor Swift – Midnights
SZA – SOS
Record of the Year
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Song of the Year
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Best Pop Dance Recording
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One In a Million”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Boygenius – “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best R&B Song
Halle – “Angel
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SZA – “Snooze”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”
Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning”
SZA – “Love Language”
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole – “All My Life”
SZA – “Low”
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma – Génesis
Best African Music Performance
Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Tyla – “Water”
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Music Video
The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Kendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything (Little Richard)
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)
