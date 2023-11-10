Grammy 2024, Taylor Swift, SZA e Olivia Rodrigo fanno il pieno di candidature

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai Grammy 2024, la cui cerimonia si terrà il 4 febbraio alla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles.

La presentazione delle candidature è stato un piccolo show con ospiti come Jon Bon Jovi, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweed, Kim Petras, “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Piccola novità di quest’anno: i candidati nelle quattro categorie chiave, ovvero Album, Record e Song of the Year, oltre a Best New Artist, sono otto e non più dieci.

Ecco l’elenco:

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Boygenius – The Record

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Taylor Swift – Midnights

SZA – SOS

Record of the Year

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Best Pop Dance Recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”

Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One In a Million”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

Boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Halle – “Angel

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SZA – “Snooze”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”

Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”

PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning”

SZA – “Love Language”

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole – “All My Life”

SZA – “Low”

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In the Rain

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Maluma – Don Juan

Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma – Génesis

Best African Music Performance

Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Tyla – “Water”

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Music Video

The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Kendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything (Little Richard)

Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)

