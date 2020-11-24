Grammy 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa e Roddy Ricch guidano le nomination

Beyoncé si è guadagnata un pacchetto di ben nove nomination ai 63esimi Grammy Awards, mentre Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift e Roddy Ricch la seguono da vicino con sei nomination ciascuno. I Grammy andranno in onda il 31 gennaio 2021.
I candidati sono stati annunciati oggi, 24 novembre, nel corso di una cerimonia che ha visto la partecipazione di Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Yemi Alade, Nicole Benedetti, Pepe Aguilar, Sharon Osbourne e il presidente ad interim della Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr.
Il singolo Black Parade di Beyoncé l’ha aiutata a raccogliere alcune nomination, tra cui Record e Song of the Year, oltre a Best R&B Performance e Song. La sua collaborazione sul remix di Savage di Megan Thee Stallion gliene ha fatto guadagnare un’altra, quella per Record of the Year, oltre a quelle per la Miglior Performance Rap e la Miglior Canzone. Bey ha chiuso il tutto con una nomination al Miglior Film Musicale per Black Is King e al Miglior Video Musicale con Brown Skin Girl.
Dua Lipa invece si porta a casa le nomination per il Record e Song of the Year per la sua hit Don’t Start Now, più l’Album Of The Year per Future Nostalgia. C’è anche Taylor Swift in due delle delle tre categorie principali: Song Of The Year per Cardigan e Album Of The Year per Folklore. Trionfo anche per Roddy Ricch e il suo successo The Box, mentre lui e DaBaby sono in lizza per il record dell’anno con Rockstar.
Nella categoria Album of the Year, Dua Lipa e Swift gareggeranno contro Chilombo di Jhené Aiko, l’edizione deluxe del debutto omonimo dei Black Puma, Everyday Life dei Coldplay, Djesse Vol. 3 di Jacob Collier, Women in Music Pt. III delle Haim e Hollywood’s Bleeding di Post Malone.
Delusione per The Weeknd e Harry Styles. Per il primo nessuna nomination e per l’ex One Direction ‘solo’ due nomination secondarie.
Tutte le nomination:
Album of the Year
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Song of the Year
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy” — Justin Bieber
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes — Justin Bieber
Chromatica — Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I — Arca
Planet’s Mad — Baauer
Energy — Disclosure
Bubba — Kaytranada
Good Faith — Madeon
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind” — Diplo and Sidepiece
“My High” — Disclosure feat. Amine and Slowthai
“The Difference” — Flume feat. Toro y Moi
“Both of Us” — Jayda G
“10%” — Kaytranada
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight — Grace Potter
Sound and Fury — Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal — The Strokes
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — Haim
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush” — Body Count
“Underneath” — Code Orange
“The In-Between” — In This Moment
“Bloodmoney” — Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” (Live) — Power Trip
Best Rap Album
Black Habits — D Smoke
Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
King’s Disease — Nas
The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9″
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar” — DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew, and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake feat. Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV, and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
Best Alternative Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple
Hyperspace — Beck
Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime — Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush — Tame Impala
Best Country Album
Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Nightfall — Little Big Town
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill
“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night” — Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
“Ocean” — Lady A
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
“Some People Do” — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
Pausa — Ricky Martin
3:33 — Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura — Bajofondo
Monstruo — Cami
Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética
La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Paez
Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning and Thunder” — Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“All I Need” — Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard
“See Me” — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit on Down” — The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe x Halle
“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
“Anything for You” — Ledisi
“Distance” — Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG)
“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)
“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals — Free Nationals
Fuck Yo Feelings — Fobert Grasper
It Is What It Is — Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons
Take Time — Giveon
To Feel Love/D — Luke James
Bigger Love — John Legend
All Rise — Gregory Porter
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything” — John Prine
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin” — Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground — Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado — Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire — Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers
Home — Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice G. — Love
Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling
Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise — Nā Wai ʽEhā
Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton
Higher Place — Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough — Toots and the Maytals
One World — The Wailers
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir — Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is … — Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah – Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger — Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill — Jerry Seinfeld
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Carried Me With You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and AURORA)
“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Stand Up” (from Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer, and Erinn Williams, video producers
“Life Is Good” — Future feat. Drake; Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
“Adore You” — Harry Styles; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
“Goliath” — Woodkid; Yoann Lemoine, video director
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys; Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum, and Spike Jonze, video producers
Black Is King — Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme; Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart, and Jon Steingart, video producers
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt; Rob Epstein, and Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola and James Keach, video producers
That Little Old Band From Texas: ZZ Top — Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt