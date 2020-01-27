Grammy 2020: tutti i vincitori

Si è chiusa da poche ore l’edizione 2020 dei Grammy Awards, dominata da Billie Eilish. L’artista si è infatti portata a casa i premi più ambiti: Album Of The Year, Best New Artist e Record Of The Year con Bad Guy. Ma c’è spazio anche per il fratello Finneas, che ha conquistato la statuetta per Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.
Una serata in cui non poteva non pesare l’ombra della morte del campione Kobe Bryant, ricordato più volte durante l’evento. Da Lizzo, che ha dedicato la sua Cuz I Love You a Kobe, fino al minuto di silenzio chiesto dal CEO Harry Mason o al tributo della presentatrice della serata, Alicia Keys, che ha definito Bryant «un eroe» prima di intonare con i Boyz Two Men una versione a-cappella di It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye.
"We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Host @aliciakeys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter and their family during her opening monologue at the #Grammys https://t.co/0BNpfw9wWV pic.twitter.com/9VzWZa2M8S
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020
Non solo Billie Eilish però: tra i vincitori della serata la già citata Lizzo (Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album), ma anche Rosalìa, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Nas X.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori:
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Album of the Year
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – “Higher”
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Best Rap Album
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
FINNEAS
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”
Best Americana Album
Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma
Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her – “Call My Name”
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty
Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo – Celia
Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton – “Say So [ft. JoJo]”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo – “Jerome”
Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak – “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”
Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”
Best Metal Performance
Tool – “7empest”
Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto
Best Classical Compendium
Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Joyce Didonato – Songplay
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange
Best Choral Performance
Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings
Best Rap Song
21 Savage – “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”
Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”
Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony – Opus Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Rosalía – El Mal Querer
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gloria Gaynor – Testimony
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
for KING & COUNTRY – Burn the Ships
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton – “God Only Knows”
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”
Best Latin Jazz Album
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Jacob Collier – “Moon River”
Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution
Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Michelle Obama – Becoming
Best Children’s Music Album
Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype
Best Reggae Album
Koffee – Rapture
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky – Good Time
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Traditional Blues Album
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome
Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler
Best New Age Album
Peter Kater – Wings
Best Music Film
Beyoncé – Homecoming
Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux
Best Remixed Recording
Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Album Notes
Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born