Gloria Gaynor scrive a Madonna per la cover di ‘I Will Survive’: «Hai ottimo gusto»

Da regina a regina. Dopo che Madonna all’apertura del suo Celebration Tour ha suonato – chitarra e voce – I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor si è presa un attimo per ringraziare la collega.

«Congratulazioni per il lancio del Celebration Tour», ha twittato la disco queen. «Sono davvero felice che tu sia in ottima forma e pronta a prenderti una vacanza con i fan da tutto il mondo», ha scritto riferendosi alla malattia (un’infezione batteria che aveva costretto Madonna a rimandare la partenza del tour), aggiungendo: «E comunque hai un ottimo gusto musicale».

✨… @Madonna congratulations on the launch of #TheCelebrationTour at the @TheO2 🎶💜🎤 So happy that you are in good health and ready to have a holiday with fans around the world! By the way, you have excellent taste in music! 😉🎼🎸🕊️🫶🏾#gloriagaynor #madonna #iwillsurvive pic.twitter.com/Upmei68k6j

— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) October 16, 2023