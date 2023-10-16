 Gloria Gaynor scrive a Madonna per la cover di ‘I Will Survive’: «Hai ottimo gusto» | Rolling Stone Italia
Cover story
from queen to queen

Gloria Gaynor scrive a Madonna per la cover di ‘I Will Survive’: «Hai ottimo gusto»

La regina della disco ha apprezzato il tributo della regina del pop: «Ti vedo in forma, ora goditi i tuoi fan in giro per il mondo»

di


Madonna e Gloria Gaynor

Foto: Gotham/GC Images (1), Mike Pont/Getty Images (2)

Da regina a regina. Dopo che Madonna all’apertura del suo Celebration Tour ha suonato – chitarra e voce – I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor si è presa un attimo per ringraziare la collega.

«Congratulazioni per il lancio del Celebration Tour», ha twittato la disco queen. «Sono davvero felice che tu sia in ottima forma e pronta a prenderti una vacanza con i fan da tutto il mondo», ha scritto riferendosi alla malattia (un’infezione batteria che aveva costretto Madonna a rimandare la partenza del tour), aggiungendo: «E comunque hai un ottimo gusto musicale».

