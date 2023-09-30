 Gli U2 hanno inaugurato la loro residency allo Sphere di Las Vegas. I video | Rolling Stone Italia
Gli U2 hanno inaugurato la loro residency allo Sphere di Las Vegas. I video

La nuova venue è a dir poco futuristica. Guardate voi stessi

Foto: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

È finalmente iniziate la residency degli U2 allo Sphere di Las Vegas, gigantesca arena a forma di planetario attrezzata con una super tecnologia audio-video che permette di personalizzare lo spazio a seconda dei brani, tramite visual ed effetti. Insomma: il led più grande del mondo.

Bono e soci hanno iniziato con Zoo Station e chiuso con Beautiful Day. C’è stato chiaramente anche lo spazio per Atomic City, il loro ultimo brano che vi abbiamo raccontato qui. Non solo la sigla ideale dei concerti allo Sphere, ma anche un omaggio all’immaginario della città che li ospita e un chiamata a raccolta in nome dell’energia (nucleare) del rock.

Ecco qualche video realizzato dai fan:

Questa invece la scaletta dello show:

The Fly
Even Better Than the Real Thing
Mysterious Ways
One
Until the End of the World
Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World
All I Want Is You
Desire
Angel of Harlem
Love Rescue Me
Achtung Baby
So Cruel
Acrobat
Ultraviolet
Love Is Blindness
Elevation
Atomic City
Vertigo
Where the Streets Have No Name
With or Without You
Beautiful Day

