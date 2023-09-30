Gli U2 hanno inaugurato la loro residency allo Sphere di Las Vegas. I video

È finalmente iniziate la residency degli U2 allo Sphere di Las Vegas, gigantesca arena a forma di planetario attrezzata con una super tecnologia audio-video che permette di personalizzare lo spazio a seconda dei brani, tramite visual ed effetti. Insomma: il led più grande del mondo.

Bono e soci hanno iniziato con Zoo Station e chiuso con Beautiful Day. C’è stato chiaramente anche lo spazio per Atomic City, il loro ultimo brano che vi abbiamo raccontato qui. Non solo la sigla ideale dei concerti allo Sphere, ma anche un omaggio all’immaginario della città che li ospita e un chiamata a raccolta in nome dell’energia (nucleare) del rock.

Ecco qualche video realizzato dai fan:

A look inside the immersive MSG Sphere arena in Las Vegas, which opened with a U2 concert. The 18K resolution wraparound LED screen measuring 160,000 sq ft (15,000 m²) with 166,000 speakers. The largest and highest-resolution LED screen in the worldpic.twitter.com/sHid0DEuZu — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 30, 2023

Tonight was the world debut of the @MSGSphere with @u2 headlining. This is easily the coolest concert venue anywhere. I’ll post everything you need to know about the venue tomorrow. For now, enjoy some of the stunning visual effects. This is from the 300 level seats. Have you… pic.twitter.com/TgJftlFCf2 — Jen G. (@vegasstarfish) September 30, 2023

Questa invece la scaletta dello show:

The Fly

Even Better Than the Real Thing

Mysterious Ways

One

Until the End of the World

Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World

All I Want Is You

Desire

Angel of Harlem

Love Rescue Me

Achtung Baby

So Cruel

Acrobat

Ultraviolet

Love Is Blindness

Elevation

Atomic City

Vertigo

Where the Streets Have No Name

With or Without You

Beautiful Day