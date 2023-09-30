Gli U2 hanno inaugurato la loro residency allo Sphere di Las Vegas. I video

È finalmente iniziate la residency degli U2 allo Sphere di Las Vegas, gigantesca arena a forma di planetario attrezzata con una super tecnologia audio-video che permette di personalizzare lo spazio a seconda dei brani, tramite visual ed effetti. Insomma: il led più grande del mondo.
Bono e soci hanno iniziato con Zoo Station e chiuso con Beautiful Day. C’è stato chiaramente anche lo spazio per Atomic City, il loro ultimo brano che vi abbiamo raccontato qui. Non solo la sigla ideale dei concerti allo Sphere, ma anche un omaggio all’immaginario della città che li ospita e un chiamata a raccolta in nome dell’energia (nucleare) del rock.
Ecco qualche video realizzato dai fan:
A look inside the immersive MSG Sphere arena in Las Vegas, which opened with a U2 concert.
The 18K resolution wraparound LED screen measuring 160,000 sq ft (15,000 m²) with 166,000 speakers. The largest and highest-resolution LED screen in the worldpic.twitter.com/sHid0DEuZu
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 30, 2023
Tonight was the world debut of the @MSGSphere with @u2 headlining. This is easily the coolest concert venue anywhere. I’ll post everything you need to know about the venue tomorrow. For now, enjoy some of the stunning visual effects. This is from the 300 level seats. Have you… pic.twitter.com/TgJftlFCf2
— Jen G. (@vegasstarfish) September 30, 2023
U2:UV Achtung Baby, Live at Sphere. I.
📸: @richfury pic.twitter.com/Q7PxnI5K36
— U2 (@U2) September 30, 2023
Questa invece la scaletta dello show:
The Fly
Even Better Than the Real Thing
Mysterious Ways
One
Until the End of the World
Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World
All I Want Is You
Desire
Angel of Harlem
Love Rescue Me
Achtung Baby
So Cruel
Acrobat
Ultraviolet
Love Is Blindness
Elevation
Atomic City
Vertigo
Where the Streets Have No Name
With or Without You
Beautiful Day