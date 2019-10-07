Ginger Baker, il ricordo degli artisti

Dopo la scomparsa del leggendario batterista dei Cream, Ginger Baker, sono stati tantissimi gli artisti che hanno voluto rendere omaggio al musicista morto ieri all’età di 80 anni.

Ta le numerose condoglianze, anche quelle delle famiglia di Jack Bruce, compagno di Baker nei Cream, insieme a Eric Clapton. Anche Steve Winwood, ha reso omaggio al batterista, con lui nei Blind Faith. Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Flea Brian Wilson, Ringo Starr, tutti hanno espresso un loro ricordo del batterista affidando le proprie parola ai social.

Baker è stato uno dei batteristi più innovativi e influenti nella storia del rock, al terzo posto nella classifica dei migliori drummer di tutti i tempi compilata da Rolling Stone.

The Bruce family would like to extend their sincere condolences to Ginger Baker’s family, friends and fans. Surviving a love hate relationship, Ginger was like an older brother to Jack, their chemistry was truly spectacular. RIP Ginger, one of the greatest drummers of all time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9Pl4Qecdp — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) October 6, 2019

Statement on the passing of Ginger Baker: https://t.co/ScvekUVqKe pic.twitter.com/nZwCoG1rUX — Steve Winwood (@SteveWinwood) October 6, 2019

Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul pic.twitter.com/Rne4tn6A2i — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 6, 2019

God bless Ginger Baker incredible musician wild And inventive. drummer Peace and love to his family 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🥦🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/jzAynDMEKy — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 6, 2019