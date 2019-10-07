Rolling Stone

Ginger Baker, il ricordo degli artisti

Dopo la scomparsa del leggendario batterista dei Cream, tanti colleghi hanno espresso il loro ricordo, da Paul McCartney a Mick Jagger, da Flea dei Red Hot Chili Peppers a Jack Bruce

Ginger Baker

Foto di Ian Dickson/Shutterstock

Dopo la scomparsa del leggendario batterista dei Cream, Ginger Baker, sono stati tantissimi gli artisti che hanno voluto rendere omaggio al musicista morto ieri all’età di 80 anni.

Ta le numerose condoglianze, anche quelle delle famiglia di Jack Bruce, compagno di Baker nei Cream, insieme a Eric Clapton. Anche Steve Winwood, ha reso omaggio al batterista, con lui nei Blind Faith. Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Flea Brian Wilson, Ringo Starr, tutti hanno espresso un loro ricordo del batterista affidando le proprie parola ai social.

Baker è stato uno dei batteristi più innovativi e influenti nella storia del rock, al terzo posto nella classifica dei migliori drummer di tutti i tempi compilata da Rolling Stone.

