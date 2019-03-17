George Michael, all’asta la sua collezione d’arte per 13 milioni di euro

È stata venduta all’asta la collezione di oggetti d’arte appartenuta a George Michael per una somma totale di 11,3 milioni di sterline, l’equivalente di 13 milioni di euro circa. Il cantante, scomparso il giorno di Natale del 2016, era una grande appassionato e, fra le opere della sua collezione, alcuni lavori di Damien Hirst tra cui la colomba in formalina intitolata The Incomplete Truth (battuta per 911.250 sterline) o Saint Sebastian, Exquisite Pain, venduta a 875.250 sterline.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔊 A new world auction record! Jim Lambie’s ‘Careless Whisper’ realised £175,000 (including buyer’s premium) in The George Michael Collection Evening Auction tonight in London. #GeorgeMichaelChristies⠀ .⠀ With heated bidding in the saleroom, on the phones and online, the auction totalled £9,264,000. Proceeds from this sale will be used to continue George Michael’s philanthropic work.⠀ .⠀ The George Michael Collection Evening Auction – 14 March at Christie’s London.⠀ .⠀ @georgemofficial #art #artwork #artist #auction #london #contemporaryart #jimlambie #georgemichael #music #musician
L’asta è stata gestite dalla celebre casa londinese Christie’s con l’intero ricavato che sarà devoluto in beneficenza a organizzazioni di cui Michael era sostenitore. Stando alle dichiarazioni di un portavoce, le opere vendute sarebbero state acquistate dall’ex Wham! tra il 2004 e il 2009.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The George Michael Collection Evening Auction takes place tonight in London!⠀ .⠀ Thank you to everyone that visited the exhibition. Follow the top results on our Stories from 7pm GMT or watch live on Facebook (facebook.com/christies) and YouTube (youtube.com/user/christiesauctions). .⠀⠀ The George Michael Collection Evening Auction – 14 March at Christie’s London.⠀ .⠀ @georgemofficial #georgemichael #art #artwork #artist #music #musician #collector #collecting