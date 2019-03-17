Rolling Stone

George Michael, all’asta la sua collezione d’arte per 13 milioni di euro

Fra le opere battute anche alcuni lavori di Damien Hirst, il ricavato sarà devoluto in beneficenza

George Michael, foto via Facebook

È stata venduta all’asta la collezione di oggetti d’arte appartenuta a George Michael per una somma totale di 11,3 milioni di sterline, l’equivalente di 13 milioni di euro circa. Il cantante, scomparso il giorno di Natale del 2016, era una grande appassionato e, fra le opere della sua collezione, alcuni lavori di Damien Hirst tra cui la colomba in formalina intitolata The Incomplete Truth (battuta per 911.250 sterline) o Saint Sebastian, Exquisite Pain, venduta a 875.250 sterline.

L’asta è stata gestite dalla celebre casa londinese Christie’s con l’intero ricavato che sarà devoluto in beneficenza a organizzazioni di cui Michael era sostenitore. Stando alle dichiarazioni di un portavoce, le opere vendute sarebbero state acquistate dall’ex Wham! tra il 2004 e il 2009.

