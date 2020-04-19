Genesis, su YouTube un nuovo film-concerto della band a settimana

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy at home during lockdown! Over the coming 5 weeks, every Saturday from 12pm PST / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST a new Genesis concert film will be made available to watch on the band’s official YouTube channel for 7 days. First up this week is ‘Three Sides Live’ from 1981! Don’t miss a thing by subscribing to the channel now – link in bio. · #GenesisFilmFestival programme · Saturday, April 18th · Three Sides Live (1981) Saturday, April 25th · The Mama Tour (1984) Saturday, May 2nd · Live At Wembley Stadium (1987) Saturday, May 9th · The Way We Walk (1992) Saturday, May 16th · When In Rome (2007) #Genesis #TonyBanks #PhilCollins #MikeRutherford #filmfestival