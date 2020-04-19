Genesis, su YouTube un nuovo film-concerto della band a settimana

Per tenerci compagnia durante il lock down arriva anche il Genesis Film Festival. Nelle prossime 5 settimane, ogni sabato (dalle 12:00 PST / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST) verrà messo a disposizione un film-concerto della band da guardare sul canale YouTube ufficiale per 7 giorni.
Si parte con Three Sides Live, già disponibile e che trovate in apertura della news. Diretto da Stuart Orme e originariamente pubblicato nel 1982, il film presenta esibizioni dal vivo e filmati dietro le quinte registrati durante il tour dell’album Abacab del 1981 in Europa e Nord America.
Poi il 25 aprile toccherà a The Mama Tour (1984) e a maggio, rispettivamente il 2, 9 e 16, a Live At Wembley Stadium (1987), The Way We Walk (1992) e When In Rome (2007). Ecco l’annuncio sull’account Instagram del gruppo.
Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy at home during lockdown! Over the coming 5 weeks, every Saturday from 12pm PST / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST a new Genesis concert film will be made available to watch on the band’s official YouTube channel for 7 days. First up this week is ‘Three Sides Live’ from 1981! Don’t miss a thing by subscribing to the channel now – link in bio. · #GenesisFilmFestival programme · Saturday, April 18th · Three Sides Live (1981) Saturday, April 25th · The Mama Tour (1984) Saturday, May 2nd · Live At Wembley Stadium (1987) Saturday, May 9th · The Way We Walk (1992) Saturday, May 16th · When In Rome (2007) #Genesis #TonyBanks #PhilCollins #MikeRutherford #filmfestival