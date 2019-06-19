Frances Bean Cobain canta una nuova canzone “molto triste”

La giovane Frances Bean Cobain, figlia 26enne di Kurt Cobain e Courtney Love, ha condiviso una sua nuova canzone acustica, caricandone degli spezzoni sul suo Instagram.
La canzone tuttora non ha un titolo, ma la figlia del compianto cantante dei Nirvana ha speso tempo per descriverla: “Vi avviso, queste sono clip di una canzone molto triste, così cruda e vera che ho voluto condividerla con tutti” ha scritto sotto il post.
be forewarned , these are clips of a very sad song but it’s raw and truthful so i wanted to share it. I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place Sometimes I find it hard to look at My own face Maybe one day I will talk to you If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon They say I’m soft and resemble an Angel What happens to angels When they die Music coming soonish y’all. thanks for the continued interest and words of encouragement. I see them all and they make my heart full
Più sotto, si leggono ringraziamenti verso i tanti fan, oltre alle rassicurazioni che nuova musica è in arrivo molto presto.