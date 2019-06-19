Rolling Stone

Frances Bean Cobain canta una nuova canzone “molto triste”

"Così cruda e vera che ho voluto condividerla con tutti" ha scritto sotto il video di Instagram. Un brano acustico e struggente degno del cognome della giovane cantante

Di

La giovane Frances Bean Cobain, figlia 26enne di Kurt Cobain e Courtney Love, ha condiviso una sua nuova canzone acustica, caricandone degli spezzoni sul suo Instagram.

La canzone tuttora non ha un titolo, ma la figlia del compianto cantante dei Nirvana ha speso tempo per descriverla: “Vi avviso, queste sono clip di una canzone molto triste, così cruda e vera che ho voluto condividerla con tutti” ha scritto sotto il post.

Sempre nella descrizione appare anche qualche riga di testo:

“I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place
Sometimes I find it hard to look at
My own face
Maybe one day I will talk to you
If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon

They say I’m soft and resemble an
Angel
What happens to angels
When they die”

Più sotto, si leggono ringraziamenti verso i tanti fan, oltre alle rassicurazioni che nuova musica è in arrivo molto presto.

