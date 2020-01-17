Eminem criticato per le frasi sull’attentato di Manchester

È uscito stanotte a sorpresa Music To Be Murdered By, il nuovo album di Eminem di cui vi abbiamo parlato qui. E, a poche ore dalla release arrivano le prime polemiche. Su tutte quella per un verso sugli attacchi di Manchester durante il concerto di Ariana Grande nel quale persero la vita 22 persone.

Nella traccia Unaccomodating, feat. M.A, Eminem rappa I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting. Frase che moltissimi utenti hanno ritenuto offensiva:

I’m convinced Eminem never leaves his home because why is he talking about Ariana Grande’s concert bombing NOW?? That was almost 3 years ago!!

And the fact that he has to still put out material like this to attract some sort of shock value is just disappointing. — Akhil Nova (@akhilnova) January 17, 2020

eminem really made a joke about manchester attack in his song and that’s just disrespectful bc he used ariana’s full name. no, he can’t get out of this. this is just way too fucking much. — ໋sofia (@voguegrandey) January 17, 2020

eminem has just fucked his career so bad lmao … lyrics about the ariana terrorist attack is the lowest of the low 🥴🥴 killed innocent people and ruined lives but it’s alright to rap about it ??? bye — ken (@kennabjones) January 17, 2020

Molti invece difendono il rapper, sottolineando il fatto che, oltre ad aver sempre fatto discutere per i suoi testi, Eminem abbia sostenuto una campagna per raccogliere 2 milioni di dollari per le vittime dell’attacco.

Dear sensitive honeys: Eminem has been a fearless lyricist since you were babies. Trying to cancel him now because you are overly sensitive is NOT going to work. If he offended you, he WON. #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/VcQf7tSSiz — Yanet (*Moon (@kornymoon) January 17, 2020

Per ora nessun commento da parte degli artisti.