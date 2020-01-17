Rolling Stone

Eminem criticato per le frasi sull’attentato di Manchester

In una delle tracce del nuovo disco il rapper parla del concerto di Ariana Grande in cui persero la vita 22 persone

Eminem

È uscito stanotte a sorpresa Music To Be Murdered By, il nuovo album di Eminem di cui vi abbiamo parlato qui. E, a poche ore dalla release arrivano le prime polemiche. Su tutte quella per un verso sugli attacchi di Manchester durante il concerto di Ariana Grande nel quale persero la vita 22 persone.

Nella traccia Unaccomodating, feat. M.A, Eminem rappa I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting. Frase che moltissimi utenti hanno ritenuto offensiva:

Molti invece difendono il rapper, sottolineando il fatto che, oltre ad aver sempre fatto discutere per i suoi testi, Eminem abbia sostenuto una campagna per raccogliere 2 milioni di dollari per le vittime dell’attacco.

Per ora nessun commento da parte degli artisti.

