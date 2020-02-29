Rolling Stone

Ecco come Taylor Swift si è trasformata in un uomo

Il make-up artist che ha lavorato al video di ‘The Man’ racconta i segreti della trasformazione della popstar: sei ore di trucco, protesi e movimenti studiati nei dettagli

Taylor Swift ha sorpreso tutti con il suo ultimo video (che ha anche diretto) The Man, in cui si è trasformata nel suo alter ego maschile “Tyler Swift” per parlare di mascolinità tossica sul posto di lavoro. Il personaggio è impressionante, e guardando il video viene da domandarsi se sotto tutto quel trucco ci sia davvero Taylor Swift.

Nelle ore successive alla pubblicazione del video, Swift e il make-up artist Bill Corso hanno raccontato i segreti della trasformazione. In un post pubblicato su Instagram, Corso ha mostrato diverse foto delle diversi fasi del processo, poi ha ringraziato il team che ha curato le protesi e il “muscle suit”. Oltre al costume, Swift ha anche indossato finte sopracciglia e protesi facciali. L’intero processo è durato oltre sei ore.

 

 
 
 
 
 
#taylorswift is the MAN. With a little help from me and some very talented friends. Many thanks to Andrew Clement and his team @cce_inc ( Brad, Lesley, etc..) for creating the prosthetics and muscle suit (Fabricators, Nick Bauman, Alex Dill-Lim and Rob Seal) built on my designs while I was away finishing up another job. Mario @monstermania2017 and Richie Alonzo did a beautiful job on sculptures, Cristian Tinsley @tinsleymua prepped the beard for me, Sasha @sasha_camacho did the eyebrows and Fríða Aradóttir took care of the wig for me. Richie and Andy joined me for application, Makie Dawson for your great assist and I must say, Ms Swift was the very best. Brilliant model, Director and of course performer 😉 Speaking of performances, don’t miss my quick cameo during Old Man’s wedding ☺️ #theman #taylorswift #themanmusicvideo #makeup #transformation #prosthetics #art #music #musicvideo There are many more to thank so I’ll update this post as I get names.

Sul suo profilo Instagram, Swift ha ringraziato Corso e la sua crew per “avermi trasformata in uno zombie… ma convincere così tanta gente che fossi davvero un uomo è stato un grande risultato”. La popstar ha ringraziato anche Stephen Galloway e Spenser Theberg, che le hanno insegnato a camminare e fumare in maniera più mascolina. Potete leggere i post qui sotto.

