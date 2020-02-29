Ecco come Taylor Swift si è trasformata in un uomo

Taylor Swift ha sorpreso tutti con il suo ultimo video (che ha anche diretto) The Man, in cui si è trasformata nel suo alter ego maschile “Tyler Swift” per parlare di mascolinità tossica sul posto di lavoro. Il personaggio è impressionante, e guardando il video viene da domandarsi se sotto tutto quel trucco ci sia davvero Taylor Swift.
Nelle ore successive alla pubblicazione del video, Swift e il make-up artist Bill Corso hanno raccontato i segreti della trasformazione. In un post pubblicato su Instagram, Corso ha mostrato diverse foto delle diversi fasi del processo, poi ha ringraziato il team che ha curato le protesi e il “muscle suit”. Oltre al costume, Swift ha anche indossato finte sopracciglia e protesi facciali. L’intero processo è durato oltre sei ore.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
#taylorswift is the MAN. With a little help from me and some very talented friends. Many thanks to Andrew Clement and his team @cce_inc ( Brad, Lesley, etc..) for creating the prosthetics and muscle suit (Fabricators, Nick Bauman, Alex Dill-Lim and Rob Seal) built on my designs while I was away finishing up another job. Mario @monstermania2017 and Richie Alonzo did a beautiful job on sculptures, Cristian Tinsley @tinsleymua prepped the beard for me, Sasha @sasha_camacho did the eyebrows and Fríða Aradóttir took care of the wig for me. Richie and Andy joined me for application, Makie Dawson for your great assist and I must say, Ms Swift was the very best. Brilliant model, Director and of course performer 😉 Speaking of performances, don’t miss my quick cameo during Old Man’s wedding ☺️ #theman #taylorswift #themanmusicvideo #makeup #transformation #prosthetics #art #music #musicvideo There are many more to thank so I’ll update this post as I get names.
Sul suo profilo Instagram, Swift ha ringraziato Corso e la sua crew per “avermi trasformata in uno zombie… ma convincere così tanta gente che fossi davvero un uomo è stato un grande risultato”. La popstar ha ringraziato anche Stephen Galloway e Spenser Theberg, che le hanno insegnato a camminare e fumare in maniera più mascolina. Potete leggere i post qui sotto.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Alongside every great (the) man is a team of hardworking creatives who made this thing happen. Bill Corso & his incredible team and I have worked together before, turning me into a zombie.. but convincing a significant amount of people I was a dude is our crowning achievement. Between 4-6 hours in the make up chair every day with these geniuses. Thank you @bcorso and all who worked so hard on this transformation 🙏🙏🙏
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
More thank you’s… Chancler Haynes is an editing extraordinaire. Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge were my movement coaches and taught me how to smoke, slouch, walk and act like a toxic bro. David Lebensfeld and Grant Miller aced that VFX magic. Shout out to Rebecca Skinner for being the best executive producer a (wo)man could ask for. I can’t believe I get to work with these legends. Having a little moment over here 🥺💓