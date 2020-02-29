Ecco come Taylor Swift si è trasformata in un uomo

Taylor Swift ha sorpreso tutti con il suo ultimo video (che ha anche diretto) The Man, in cui si è trasformata nel suo alter ego maschile “Tyler Swift” per parlare di mascolinità tossica sul posto di lavoro. Il personaggio è impressionante, e guardando il video viene da domandarsi se sotto tutto quel trucco ci sia davvero Taylor Swift.

Nelle ore successive alla pubblicazione del video, Swift e il make-up artist Bill Corso hanno raccontato i segreti della trasformazione. In un post pubblicato su Instagram, Corso ha mostrato diverse foto delle diversi fasi del processo, poi ha ringraziato il team che ha curato le protesi e il “muscle suit”. Oltre al costume, Swift ha anche indossato finte sopracciglia e protesi facciali. L’intero processo è durato oltre sei ore.

Sul suo profilo Instagram, Swift ha ringraziato Corso e la sua crew per “avermi trasformata in uno zombie… ma convincere così tanta gente che fossi davvero un uomo è stato un grande risultato”. La popstar ha ringraziato anche Stephen Galloway e Spenser Theberg, che le hanno insegnato a camminare e fumare in maniera più mascolina. Potete leggere i post qui sotto.