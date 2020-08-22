È stata vandalizzata la statua di Chris Cornell a Seattle

La statua commemorativa di Chris Cornell nella sua città natale, Seattle, è stata vandalizzata. Realizzato dall’artista Nick Marra e inaugurato il 7 ottobre 2018 presso il Museum of Pop Culture dopo il suicidio del frontman dei Soundgarden e degli Audioslave il 18 maggio 2017, il monumento in bronzo è stato deturpato con della vernice bianca giovedì 20 agosto da uno sconosciuto. Lo ha riportato KIRO 7 News, ecco il post.
This is what the Chris Cornell statue looks like in front of Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture. Somebody apparently vandalized the statue of the late Soundgarden frontman by painting it white.
Pubblicato da KIRO 7 News su Giovedì 20 agosto 2020
In proposito vedova di Cornell, Vicky, ha rilasciato una dichiarazione sui social media: “I miei figli e io abbiamo il cuore spezzato nell’apprendere del vandalismo della statua di Chris al Museum of Pop Culture di Seattle”, ha scritto. “Quel monumento non è solo un’opera d’arte, ma un tributo a Chris, alla sua incomparabile eredità musicale e a tutto ciò che simboleggiava. Rappresenta Chris, che è amato non solo a Seattle, ma in tutto il mondo”. Vicky ha continuato, ringraziando i fan per il sostegno “di fronte a tanto odio e distruzione”: “Ci ha rincuorato molto sapere che si sono mossi subito e hanno tentato di ripulire quel terribile atto vandalico. La statua verrà restaurata. L’odio non vincerà. Chris è figlio di Seattle!”.
My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris’s statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide. In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love. It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism. The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s Son! @mopopseattle @vulcaninc on behalf of our family thank you 🖤