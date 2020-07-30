È morto Malik B., fondatore dei The Roots

Malik B., rapper tra i fondatori della band The Roots, è morto. Il gruppo ha confermato la notizia anche se non si conosce la causa del decesso.

«È con il cuore pesante e gli occhi pieni di lacrime che vi informiamo della scomparsa del nostro amato fratello Malik Abdul Basit», hanno detto Questlove e Black Thought in una dichiarazione. Possa essere ricordato per la sua devozione all’Islam e come uno dei più dotati MC di tutti i tempi. Vi chiediamo di rispettare la sua famiglia che ha subito una perdita così grande».

Black Thought ha aggiunto su Instagram: «Ci siamo fatti un nome e abbiamo scavato sentieri dove non ce n’erano. In amichevole sfida con te fin dal primo giorno, mi sono sempre sentito come se potessi arrivare solo a una frazione del tuo potenziale. Posso solo sperare di averti reso orgoglioso quanto tu hai reso orgoglioso me».

Nato a Philadelphia, città natale dei The Roots, Malik Basit è entrato in contatto nei primi anni novanta con Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson e il collega Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, che hanno stretto amicizia con lui mentre erano studenti della Millersville University.

Dopo aver cambiato il loro nome in Roots, il gruppo ha pubblicato il loro album Organix del 1993, che è stato seguito dal loro debutto con una major label, Do You Want More?!!!!??, del 1995.

Basit è apparso anche su Illadelph Halflife del 1996 e Things Fall Apart del 1999, prima di lasciare la band. Il rapper ha continuato a fare apparizioni come ospite negli album del gruppo, per esempio nella title track di Game Theory del 2006. Nei due decenni successivi Basit è tornato alla musica prima con il suo mixtape Street Assault del 2005 e poi la sua collaborazione nel 2015 con Unpredictable.