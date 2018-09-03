È morto Conway Savage, tastierista di Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Conway Savage, tastierista di Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, è morto domenica a 58 anni.

Savage entrò nei Bad Seeds dopo l’album The Good Son, del 1990. Nel 2017 gli era stato diagnosticato un tumore al cervello che lo aveva costretto al ritiro dalle scene.

«Il nostro amato Conway ci ha lasciati domenica sera» hanno scritto Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in un comunicato stampa. «Era amato da tutti. Irascibile, divertente, simpatico, terrificante, sentimentale, genuino. Poteva essere tutte queste cose».

Savage ha suonato in sette dischi della band: Henry’s Dream, Let Love In, Murder Ballads, The Boatman’s Call, No More Shall We Part, Abattoir Blues / The Lyre of Orpheus e Push the Sky Away.

Oltre ai Bad Seeds, Savage ha pubblicato un paio di album solisti (Nothing Broken del 2000 e Wrong Man’s Hands del 2004), oltre ad aver militato in diverse band australiane.