È iniziato il ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour di Beyoncé: i video della prima serata

This ain’t Texas ma ci siamo vicini: Beyoncé ha ufficialmente dato il via al suo Cowboy Carter (and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour).
Ieri sera, 28 aprile, la popstar è salita sul palco del SoFi Stadium di Los Angeles per la prima del tour di oltre 30 date che toccherà Stati Uniti e Europa (ma no, non il nostro paese).
Quasi tre ore di concerto per 39 canzoni in cui troviamo sì tantissimi brani dell’Album Of The Year secondo i Grammy, ma anche tre ore di live che ripercorrono anche il vasto catalogo di Beyoncé, in particolare il disco Renaissance del 2022.
Trovate la setlist in fondo a questo articolo.
Un concerto, chiaramente, dall’estetica country. Toro meccanico, lowrider volanti, jeans e cappelli da cowboy. Sul palco, Bey ha portato anche le due figlie, Blue Ivy e Rumi.
Lo show si è aperto con American Requiem e Blackbird, seguite da un’interpretazione solenne dell’inno americano davanti a uno schermo che proclamava: «Non chiedere il permesso per ciò che ti appartiene già». In abito bianco con frange western, Beyoncé ha accennato Freedom prima di passare a Ya Ya, dove ha ballato anche la figlia Blue Ivy. Il pezzo si è concluso con la cantante su un trono, servita da un braccio robotico.
Il secondo atto comincia invece con America Has a Problem, e continua con Formation, My House e Diva. Su Protector, arriva la piccola Rumi, che ha abbracciato la madre sul palco durante la performance.
Beyoncé performs 'PROTECTOR' with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. 🥰
Poi la parte più ballata dello show. E su Tyrant è apparso un toro meccanico. E poi macchine volanti, shorts e stivali pelosi. Insomma, il migliore rodeo a cui possiate partecipare. Qualche video:
Blue Ivy dancing with Beyoncé during "America Has A Problem." 💙#COWBOYCARTERTOUR #LA
Beyoncè does the internet's favorite choreography to 'II HANDS II HEAVEN' at the #CowboyCarterTour
Beyoncé flies over crowd during #CowboyCarterTour in a custom lowrider
Beyoncè kicks off the #CowboyCarterTour with 'AMERIICAN REQUIEM'
Cowboy Carter Tour setlist:
“Ameriican Requiem”
“Blackbiird”
“The Star Spangled Banner”
“Freedom”
“Ya Ya” with “Why Don’t You Love Me” mash-up
“Oh Louisiana”
“America Has a Problem”
“Spaghetti”
“Formation”
“My House”
“Diva”
“Alligator Tears”
“Just for Fun”
“Protector”
“Flamenco”
“Move”
“Desert Eagle”
“Riiverdance”
“II Hands II Heaven”
“Sweet Honey Buckin'” with “Summer Renaissance”
“Jolene”
“Daddy Lessons”
“Bodyguard”
“II Most Wanted”
“Cuff It “/ “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” / “Dance For You” mash-up
“Tyrant”
“Thique” / “Say My Name” / “All Up In Your Mind” mash-up
“Levii’s Jeans”
“Daughter”
“I’m That Girl”
“Cozy”
“Alien Superstar”
“Deja Vu”
“Texas Hold ‘Em” / “Pony Up” / “Church Girl” mash-up
“Crazy in Love” / “Freakum Dress” mash-up
“Heated” with “Where Them Fans” by 803fresh
“Before I Let Go”
“16 Carriages”
“Amen”