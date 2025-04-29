È iniziato il ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour di Beyoncé: i video della prima serata

This ain’t Texas ma ci siamo vicini: Beyoncé ha ufficialmente dato il via al suo Cowboy Carter (and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour).

Ieri sera, 28 aprile, la popstar è salita sul palco del SoFi Stadium di Los Angeles per la prima del tour di oltre 30 date che toccherà Stati Uniti e Europa (ma no, non il nostro paese).

Quasi tre ore di concerto per 39 canzoni in cui troviamo sì tantissimi brani dell’Album Of The Year secondo i Grammy, ma anche tre ore di live che ripercorrono anche il vasto catalogo di Beyoncé, in particolare il disco Renaissance del 2022.

Trovate la setlist in fondo a questo articolo.

Un concerto, chiaramente, dall’estetica country. Toro meccanico, lowrider volanti, jeans e cappelli da cowboy. Sul palco, Bey ha portato anche le due figlie, Blue Ivy e Rumi.

Lo show si è aperto con American Requiem e Blackbird, seguite da un’interpretazione solenne dell’inno americano davanti a uno schermo che proclamava: «Non chiedere il permesso per ciò che ti appartiene già». In abito bianco con frange western, Beyoncé ha accennato Freedom prima di passare a Ya Ya, dove ha ballato anche la figlia Blue Ivy. Il pezzo si è concluso con la cantante su un trono, servita da un braccio robotico.

Il secondo atto comincia invece con America Has a Problem, e continua con Formation, My House e Diva. Su Protector, arriva la piccola Rumi, che ha abbracciato la madre sul palco durante la performance.

Beyoncé performs ‘PROTECTOR’ with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/JeLdVVNW2C — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 29, 2025

Poi la parte più ballata dello show. E su Tyrant è apparso un toro meccanico. E poi macchine volanti, shorts e stivali pelosi. Insomma, il migliore rodeo a cui possiate partecipare. Qualche video:

Blue Ivy dancing with Beyoncé during "America Has A Problem." 💙#COWBOYCARTERTOUR #LA pic.twitter.com/4AWHKENMoX — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) April 29, 2025

Beyoncè does the internet’s favorite choreography to ‘II HANDS II HEAVEN’ at the #CowboyCarterTour pic.twitter.com/cK0iwPzvu0 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 29, 2025

Beyoncé flies over crowd during #CowboyCarterTour in a custom lowrider pic.twitter.com/bAVAe5faum — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 29, 2025

Cowboy Carter Tour setlist:

“Ameriican Requiem”

“Blackbiird”

“The Star Spangled Banner”

“Freedom”

“Ya Ya” with “Why Don’t You Love Me” mash-up

“Oh Louisiana”

“America Has a Problem”

“Spaghetti”

“Formation”

“My House”

“Diva”

“Alligator Tears”

“Just for Fun”

“Protector”

“Flamenco”

“Move”

“Desert Eagle”

“Riiverdance”

“II Hands II Heaven”

“Sweet Honey Buckin'” with “Summer Renaissance”

“Jolene”

“Daddy Lessons”

“Bodyguard”

“II Most Wanted”

“Cuff It “/ “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” / “Dance For You” mash-up

“Tyrant”

“Thique” / “Say My Name” / “All Up In Your Mind” mash-up

“Levii’s Jeans”

“Daughter”

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Deja Vu”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” / “Pony Up” / “Church Girl” mash-up

“Crazy in Love” / “Freakum Dress” mash-up

“Heated” with “Where Them Fans” by 803fresh

“Before I Let Go”

“16 Carriages”

“Amen”