Duffy: «Sono stata rapita e violentata»

Duffy, la cantante gallese conosciuta per la hit del 2008 Mercy, ha rivelato di essere stata “violentata, drogata e tenuta prigioniera per giorni”. L’ha dichiarato in un post Instagram, la sua prima apparizione pubblica dopo anni di silenzio.
La cantante ha ripetuto diverse volte che ora è al sicuro, ma non ha spiegato i dettagli di quello che è successo. Racconterà tutto in un’intervista, rilasciata a un giornalista la scorsa estate, che verrà pubblicata nelle prossime settimane. “È la verità, credetemi, ora sono al sicuro e sto bene. Ma sono stata violentata, drogata e tenuta prigioniera per giorni”, ha scritto. “Ovviamente sono sopravvissuta. Non c’è un modo facile per dirlo”.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
“Potete solo immaginare quante volte ho pensato di scrivere questo messaggio”, ha continuato. “Il modo in cui scriverlo, se farlo mi avrebbe messo in pericolo. Beh, non so perché questo mi sia sembrato il momento giusto, ma parlarne è liberatorio. Non riesco a spiegarlo”.
Alla fine del post, Duffy ha parlato del peso del trauma che ha vissuto. “Posso dirvi che nell’ultimo decennio ho passato migliaia di giorni impegnata a ritrovare la luce nel mio cuore, e ora ci sono riuscita. Perché non ho mai parlato del mio dolore? Non volevo mostrare al mondo la mia tristezza. Mi sono chiesta: come faccio a cantare dal cuore se è spezzato? Poi, lentamente, è tornato a posto”.
Duffy ha pubblicato il suo debutto (premiato con un Grammy) Rockferry nel 2008. Il seguito Endlessly, del 2010, non è riuscito a replicare il successo. Nel 2011 ha annunciato che si sarebbe presa una pausa dalla musica, ed è tornata nel 2015 per pubblicare alcune canzoni per la colonna sonora di Legend, il film di Tom Hardy del 2015 in cui ha interpretato un piccolo ruolo.
“Vi prego di rispettare quello che sto facendo, non voglio che qualcuno disturbi la mia famiglia”, ha scritto. “Vi prego di supportarmi, trasformiamo questa esperienza in qualcosa di positivo”.