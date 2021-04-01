Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks e Celeste guidano le nomination ai Brit Awards 2021, i premi più importanti dell’industria musicale britannica.

Dua Lipa (vedi la nostra digital cover) è candidata in tre categorie: artista femminile, canzone (Physical) e album (Future Nostalgia). Anche le emergenti Arlo Parks e Celeste, di cui abbiamo scritto qui e qui, hanno ricevuto tre nomination: artista femminile, artista emergente e album (rispettivamente Collapsed in Sunbeams e Not Your Muse).

Unitamente alle nomination è stato annunciata la vincitrice nella categoria Rising Star: è Griff. Proprio quest’ultima e Dua Lipa sono le prime performer annunciate alla cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà l’11 maggio alla O2 Arena di Londra. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 Kid & Gracey, Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith, Rain

Dua Lipa, Physical

Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy, Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK, Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI, Lighter

Regard & Raye, Secrets

Simba ft DTG, Rover’

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One, Don’t Rush

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala T

he Weeknd

Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste, Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

J Hus, Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware, What’s Your Pleasure