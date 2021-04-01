Rolling Stone
Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks e Celeste guidano le nomination ai Brit Awards 2021

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà in maggio alla O2 Arena di Londra. Ecco i candidati in tutte le categorie

di

Dua Lipa

Foto press

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks e Celeste guidano le nomination ai Brit Awards 2021, i premi più importanti dell’industria musicale britannica.

Dua Lipa (vedi la nostra digital cover) è candidata in tre categorie: artista femminile, canzone (Physical) e album (Future Nostalgia). Anche le emergenti Arlo Parks e Celeste, di cui abbiamo scritto qui e qui, hanno ricevuto tre nomination: artista femminile, artista emergente e album (rispettivamente Collapsed in Sunbeams e Not Your Muse).

Unitamente alle nomination è stato annunciata la vincitrice nella categoria Rising Star: è Griff. Proprio quest’ultima e Dua Lipa sono le prime performer annunciate alla cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà l’11 maggio alla O2 Arena di Londra. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:

Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud

Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas

British Single 
220 Kid & Gracey, Don’t Need Love
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith, Rain
Dua Lipa, Physical
 Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy, Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry ft MNEK, Head & Heart
Nathan Dawe ft KSI, Lighter
Regard & Raye, Secrets
 Simba ft DTG, Rover
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One, Don’t Rush

British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey

International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala T
he Weeknd

Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste, Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
J Hus, Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware, What’s Your Pleasure

