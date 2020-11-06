Dopo 15 anni i System of a Down sono tornati con due nuove canzoni

A 15 anni di distanza da Mezmerize e Hypnotize, i System of a Down hanno pubblicato a sorpresa due nuove canzoni. Si tratta di Protect the Land e Genocidal Humanoidz, due inediti scritti per attirare l’attenzione «sulla guerra perpetrata nella nostra patria culturale, in Artsakh e Armenia», come spiega la band con un post su Instagram. «È la prima volta che pubblichiamo nuova musica in 15 anni. Il momento giusto per farlo è ora, perché abbiamo qualcosa di estremamente importante da dire». Sono due brani potenti, basati sulla chitarra e sugli intrecci di voce tra Daron Malakian e Serj Tankian.

«I regimi corrotti di Aliyev in Azerbaijan ed Erdogan in Turchia non vogliono solo prendersi quelle terre, ma stanno commettendo atti di genocidio con impunità», continua il gruppo. «Scommettono su un mondo troppo distratto da Covid, elezioni e proteste per accorgersi delle loro atrocità. […] Non tutti possono godere della libertà d’espressione, ma qui da noi sì, e abbiamo la responsabilità di diffondere la verità quando possibile. Siamo qui per difendere la nostra terra, la nostra cultura e la nostra nazione. Non è il momento di chiudere gli occhi».

Protect the Land e Genocidal Humanoidz sono disponibili sul profilo bandcamp dei System of a Down. I guadagni verranno devoluti ad Armenia Fund, associazione che aiuta le persone colpite dalla guerra. «Verranno utilizzati per fornire aiuti e generi di prima necessità a chi soffre per questi atti orrendi», conclude la band. Protect the Land ha anche un videoclip diretto da Ara Soudjian e dal bassista dei SOAD, Shavo Odadjian.