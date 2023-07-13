Depeche Mode a Roma, non guardate questi video se non volete sapere come sarà il concerto a San Siro

I Depeche Mode hanno tenuto ieri sera il primo dei due concerti italiani, allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma. In scaletta, 22 pezzi di cui cinque dall’ultimo album Memento Mori e classici come Just Can’t Get Enough e Personal Jesus, che ha chiuso lo show. Domani la band sarà allo Stadio San Siro di Milano e tornerà in Italia a marzo 2024.
Oltre a Dave Gahan e Martin Gore, sul palco ci sono il batterista Christian Eigner e il polistrumentista Peter Gordeno. Non è detto che la band suoni a San Siro gli stessi pezzi nello stesso ordine, ma nel corso del Memento Mori World Tour le variazioni sulla scaletta non sono molte.
L’inizio del concerto è affidato a My Cosmos Is Mine, col palco con una grande M che si illumina sulle note di Speak to Me (Outro):
Dopo Wagging Tongue, arriva Walking in My Shoes:
Sister of Night:
Everything Counts:
Ecco Ghosts Again vista dalle gradinate, a cui segue I Feel You:
Durante World in My Eyes (qui in una data americana) sul megaschermo appare il volto di Andrew Fletcher. Il finale è affidato a Enjoy the Silence:
Il primo bis è Waiting for the Night cantata da Dave Gahan e Martin Gore:
Il terzo bis è Never Let Me Down Again:
Il concerto si chiude con Personal Jesus:
La scaletta completa:
My Cosmos Is Mine
Wagging Tongue
Walking in My Shoes
It’s No Good
Sister of Night
In Your Room
Everything Counts
Precious
Speak to Me
A Question of Lust
Soul with Me
Ghosts Again
I Feel You A Pain That I’m Used to
World in My Eyes
Wrong
Stripped
John the Revelator
Enjoy the Silence
Waiting for the Night
Just Can’t Get Enough
Never Let Me Down Again
Personal Jesus