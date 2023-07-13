Depeche Mode a Roma, non guardate questi video se non volete sapere come sarà il concerto a San Siro

I Depeche Mode hanno tenuto ieri sera il primo dei due concerti italiani, allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma. In scaletta, 22 pezzi di cui cinque dall’ultimo album Memento Mori e classici come Just Can’t Get Enough e Personal Jesus, che ha chiuso lo show. Domani la band sarà allo Stadio San Siro di Milano e tornerà in Italia a marzo 2024.

Oltre a Dave Gahan e Martin Gore, sul palco ci sono il batterista Christian Eigner e il polistrumentista Peter Gordeno. Non è detto che la band suoni a San Siro gli stessi pezzi nello stesso ordine, ma nel corso del Memento Mori World Tour le variazioni sulla scaletta non sono molte.

L’inizio del concerto è affidato a My Cosmos Is Mine, col palco con una grande M che si illumina sulle note di Speak to Me (Outro):

Dopo Wagging Tongue, arriva Walking in My Shoes:

Sister of Night:

Everything Counts:

Ecco Ghosts Again vista dalle gradinate, a cui segue I Feel You:

Durante World in My Eyes (qui in una data americana) sul megaschermo appare il volto di Andrew Fletcher. Il finale è affidato a Enjoy the Silence:

Il primo bis è Waiting for the Night cantata da Dave Gahan e Martin Gore:

Il terzo bis è Never Let Me Down Again:

Il concerto si chiude con Personal Jesus:

La scaletta completa:

My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Walking in My Shoes

It’s No Good

Sister of Night

In Your Room

Everything Counts

Precious

Speak to Me

A Question of Lust

Soul with Me

Ghosts Again

I Feel You A Pain That I’m Used to

World in My Eyes

Wrong

Stripped

John the Revelator

Enjoy the Silence

Waiting for the Night

Just Can’t Get Enough

Never Let Me Down Again

Personal Jesus