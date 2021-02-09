Rolling Stone

David Crosby contro Phoebe Bridgers: «Patetica, un numero vecchio e copiato»

Botta e risposta su Twitter fra il grande musicista e la cantautrice che sabato sera ha cercato di spaccare la chitarra al SNL. E che risponde a Croz: «Stronzetto»

A David Crosby non è piaciuta l'esibizione di Phoebe Bridgers al SNL

Foto dal profilo Instagram di @phoebebridgers

Patetica. Stronzetto. David Crosby e Phoebe Bridgers si sono confrontati su Twitter a proposito dell’esibizione di sabato sera della cantautrice americana. Ospite musicale del SNL, Bridgers ha suonato Kyoto e I Know the End. Alla fine di quest’ultima, ha cercato di spaccare la chitarra contro uno dei monitor.

Nelle polemiche che sono seguite (a quanto pare, persino spaccare un chitarra è diventato un gesto problematico) si è inserito il musicista di If I Could Only Remember My Name. Rispondendo alla domanda «che ne pensi del tentativo di spaccare la chitarra al SNL», ha risposto: «patetico».

Poche ore fa è arrivata la replica di Bridgers: «Stronzetto».

David Crosby ha poi spiegato meglio la sua posizione in altri tweet. «Le chitarre sono fatte per essere suonate… per fare musica… non per gesti stupidi come cercare di spaccarle contro un finto monitor per fare un po’ di scena infantile… Non me ne frega un bel c. di niente se qualcun altro l’ha fatto prima di lei. È comunque STUPIDO».

Quando qualcuno ha postato un’immagine degli Who, Crosby ha risposto: «Non mi piaceva nemmeno quando lo facevano loro. Stupido teatro».

Ancora Crosby, in risposta a un follower che ha postato la foto delle sue chitarre acustiche: «Non sono giocattoli… o attrezzature di scena… Chi le ha suonate per una vita le tratta con rispetto».

A chi definisce l’esibizione di Bridgers «la peggiore che abbia mai visto», Crosby risponde che «mi hanno detto che non era in vena l’altra sera e che è molto brava… Non mi è parso da quel che ho visto e ascoltato. I costumi con gli scheletri mi hanno distratto… il numero con la chitarra è vecchio, sbagliato, copiato, frutto di rabbia, distruttivo, sprecato, inutile».

E infine: «Non era neanche una bella chitarra. È sembrato tutto architettato, è questo l’aspetto che mi lascia perplesso».

