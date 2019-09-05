David Bowie: in arrivo nuova raccolta con inediti

Uscirò il 15 novembre David Bowie Conversation Piece, nuova raccolta dedicata al Duca Bianco contenente 5 dischi. Il cofanetto, dedicato ai primi anni dell’opera di Bowie, includerà demo e rarità oltre a brani dal vivo eseguiti insieme ai Feathers.

Non una ma due versioni di Space Oddity, disco che compie 50 anni quest’anno: oltre all’originale anche tutte le tracce remixate da Tony Visconti. Tra i bonus anche una versione di Ragazzo solo, ragazza sola, scritta da Mogol e pubblicata nel 1970.

La tracklist completa:

CD 1 – HOME DEMOS

01. April’s Tooth Of Gold

02. The Reverend Raymond Brown (Attends The Garden Fête On Thatchwick Green)

03. When I’m Five

04. Mother Grey

05. In The Heat Of The Morning

06. Goodbye 3d (Threepenny) Joe

07. Love All Around

08. London Bye, Ta-Ta

09. Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 1)

10. Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 2)

11. Animal Farm”

12. Space Oddity (Solo Demo Fragment)

13. Space Oddity (Version 1) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

14. Space Oddity (Version 2) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

15. Space Oddity (Version 3) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

16. Lover To The Dawn With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

17. Ching-a-Ling With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

18. An Occasional Dream With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

19. Let Me Sleep Beside You With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

20. Life Is A Circus With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

21. Conversation Piece

22. Jerusalem

23. Hole In The Ground With George Underwood

CD 2 – The ‘Mercury’ Demos (With John “Hutch” Hutchinson)

01. Space Oddity

02. Janine

03. An Occasional Dream

04. Conversation Piece

05. Ching-a-Ling

06. I’m Not Quite (aka Letter To Hermione)

07. Lover To The Dawn

08. Love Song

09. When I’m Five

10. Life Is A Circus

CD 3 – Conversation Pieces (Mono)

01. In The Heat Of The Morning (Decca Mono Version)

02. London Bye, Ta-Ta (Decca Alternative Version)

BBC Top Gear Radio Session con la Tony Visconti Orchestra

03. In The Heat Of The Morning

04. London Bye, Ta-Ta

05. Karma Man

06. When I’m Five

07. Silly Boy Blue

08. Ching-a-Ling

09. Space Oddity (Morgan Studios Version – Alternative Take) con John “Hutch” Hutchinson

10. Space Oddity (U.K. Single Edit)

11. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single B-side – Mono Mix)

12. Janine (Mono Mix)

13. Conversation Piece

BBC Dave Lee Travis Show Radio Session

14. Let Me Sleep Beside You

15. Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed

16. Janine

CD 4 – 1969 stereo mixes

The Original David Bowie (aka Space Oddity) Album

01. Space Oddity

02. Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed (Inc. Don’t Sit Down)

03. Letter To Hermione

04. Cygnet Committee

05. Janine

06. An Occasional Dream

07. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

08. God Knows I’m Good

09. Memory Of A Free Festival

Extras:

10. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single B-side Stereo Mix)

11. Letter To Hermione (Early Mix)

12. Janine (Early Mix)

13. An Occasional Dream (Early Mix)

14. Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola (Full Length Version)

CD 5 – 2019 mixes (inediti)

The Space Oddity Album

01. Space Oddity

02. Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed

03. Letter To Hermione

04. Cygnet Committee

05. Janine

06. An Occasional Dream

07. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

08. Conversation Piece

09. God Knows I’m Good

10. Memory Of A Free Festival

Extras

11. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single Version)

12. Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola