David Bowie: in arrivo nuova raccolta con inediti

Tra i bonus del cofanetto anche 'Ragazzo solo, ragazza sola', col testo italiano scritto da Mogol

Di
Fonte: Getty

Fonte: Getty

Uscirò il 15 novembre David Bowie Conversation Piece, nuova raccolta dedicata al Duca Bianco contenente 5 dischi. Il cofanetto, dedicato ai primi anni dell’opera di Bowie, includerà demo e rarità oltre a brani dal vivo eseguiti insieme ai Feathers.

Non una ma due versioni di Space Oddity, disco che compie 50 anni quest’anno: oltre all’originale anche tutte le tracce remixate da Tony Visconti. Tra i bonus anche una versione di Ragazzo solo, ragazza sola, scritta da Mogol e pubblicata nel 1970.

La tracklist completa:

CD 1 – HOME DEMOS

01. April’s Tooth Of Gold
02. The Reverend Raymond Brown (Attends The Garden Fête On Thatchwick Green)
03. When I’m Five
04. Mother Grey
05. In The Heat Of The Morning
06. Goodbye 3d (Threepenny) Joe
07. Love All Around
08. London Bye, Ta-Ta
09. Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 1)
10. Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 2)
11. Animal Farm”
12. Space Oddity (Solo Demo Fragment)
13. Space Oddity (Version 1) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
14. Space Oddity (Version 2) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
15. Space Oddity (Version 3) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
16. Lover To The Dawn With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
17. Ching-a-Ling With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
18. An Occasional Dream With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
19. Let Me Sleep Beside You With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
20. Life Is A Circus With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
21. Conversation Piece
22. Jerusalem
23. Hole In The Ground With George Underwood

CD 2 – The ‘Mercury’ Demos (With John “Hutch” Hutchinson)

01. Space Oddity
02. Janine
03. An Occasional Dream
04. Conversation Piece
05. Ching-a-Ling
06. I’m Not Quite (aka Letter To Hermione)
07. Lover To The Dawn
08. Love Song
09. When I’m Five
10. Life Is A Circus

CD 3 – Conversation Pieces (Mono)

01. In The Heat Of The Morning (Decca Mono Version)
02. London Bye, Ta-Ta (Decca Alternative Version)

BBC Top Gear Radio Session con la Tony Visconti Orchestra

03. In The Heat Of The Morning
04. London Bye, Ta-Ta
05. Karma Man
06. When I’m Five
07. Silly Boy Blue
08. Ching-a-Ling
09. Space Oddity (Morgan Studios Version – Alternative Take) con John “Hutch” Hutchinson
10. Space Oddity (U.K. Single Edit)
11. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single B-side – Mono Mix)
12. Janine (Mono Mix)
13. Conversation Piece

BBC Dave Lee Travis Show Radio Session

14. Let Me Sleep Beside You
15. Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed
16. Janine

CD 4 – 1969 stereo mixes

The Original David Bowie (aka Space Oddity) Album

01. Space Oddity
02. Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed (Inc. Don’t Sit Down)
03. Letter To Hermione
04. Cygnet Committee
05. Janine
06. An Occasional Dream
07. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
08. God Knows I’m Good
09. Memory Of A Free Festival

Extras:

10. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single B-side Stereo Mix)
11. Letter To Hermione (Early Mix)
12. Janine (Early Mix)
13. An Occasional Dream (Early Mix)
14. Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola (Full Length Version)

CD 5 – 2019 mixes (inediti)

The Space Oddity Album

01. Space Oddity
02. Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed
03. Letter To Hermione
04. Cygnet Committee
05. Janine
06. An Occasional Dream
07. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
08. Conversation Piece
09. God Knows I’m Good
10. Memory Of A Free Festival

Extras

11. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single Version)
12. Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola

