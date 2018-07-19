David Bowie, in arrivo il nuovo ‘Loving the Alien’

La carriera di David Bowie a metà anni ’80 sarà il nucleo del nuovo box set Loving the Alien (1983-1988), una mastodontica collezione che raccoglie le gemme prodotte dal Duca Bianco in quegli anni, tra album diventati iconici e registrazioni dal vivo.

Gli 11 CD o i 15 LP di Loving the Alien, in uscita il prossimo 12 ottobre, comprendono tre album in studio – Let’s Dance (1983), Tonight (1984) e Never Let Me Down (1987) –, una coppia di dischi stampati per la prima volta in vinile – Serious Moonlight (Live ’83) e Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) – e una nuova compilation chiamata Dance, con 12 tracce dell’epoca remixate in chiave contemporanea.

Altra esclusiva del box set sarà la nuova edizione di Never Let Me Down realizzata con una nuova produzione e nuovi arrangiamenti curati dal produttore e ingengnere del suono di Bowie, Mario McNulty. Hanno contribuito al progetto anche collaboratori di vecchia data di Bowie come il chitarrista Reeves Gabriel, il batterista Sterling Campbell, il bassista di Blackstar Tim Lefebvre e il compositore Nico Muhly.

«I semi di questa nuova rivisitazione degli album furono gettati per la prima volta nel 2008 quando Bowie chiese a McNulty di remixare il brano “Time Will Crawl” e al batterista di lunga data di Sterling Campbell insieme alle archi» ha scritto Parlaphone di Never Let Me Down (2018).

A inizio gennaio i musicisti coinvolti sono entrati agli Electric Lady Studios di New York per realizzare il sogno di Bowie con il remake di Never Let Me Down, che ora comprende anche un cameo di Laurie Anderson in Shining Star (Makin’ My Love). La nuova edizione del 2018 avrà anche un nuovo artwork che rispecchierà il tema dell’album con immagini mai visti risalenti agli scatti originali direttamente dall’archivio di Grego Gorman.

Come i precedenti box set retrospettivi su Bowie, Five Years (1969-1973), Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976) e A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982), Loving the Alien è completato da una compilation intitolata Re:Call 4 in cui sono compresi le versioni singolo, i remix e le edizioni in vinile risalenti all’era in cui Bowie contribuì a realizzare le colonne sonore di Labyrinth, The Falcon And The Snowman, Absolute Beginners e When the Wind Blows.

Ecco la tracklist completa del box set Loving the Alien (1983-1988).

Let’s Dance

“Modern Love”

“China Girl”

“Let’s Dance”

“Without You”

“Ricochet”

“Criminal World”

“Cat People (Putting Out Fire)”

“Shake It”

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83)

“Look Back In Anger”

“‘Heroes’”

“What In The World”

“Golden Years”

“Fashion”

“Let’s Dance”

“Breaking Glass”

“Life On Mars?”

“Sorrow”

“Cat People (Putting Out Fire)”

“China Girl”

“Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”

“Rebel Rebel”

“White Light / White Heat”

“Station To Station”

“Cracked Actor”

“Ashes To Ashes”

“Space Oddity/Band Introduction”

“Young Americans”

“Fame”

“Modern Love”

Tonight

“Loving The Alien”

“Don’t Look Down”

“God Only Knows”

“Tonight”

“Neighborhood Threat”

“Blue Jean”

“Tumble And Twirl”

“I Keep Forgettin”

“Dancing With The Big Boys”



Never Let Me Down

“Day-In Day-Out”

“Time Will Crawl”

“Beat Of Your Drum”

“Never Let Me Down”

“Zeroes”

“Glass Spider”

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)”

“New York’s In Love”

“’87 And Cry”

“Bang”

Never Let Me Down (2018)

“Day-In Day-Out”

“Time Will Crawl”

“Beat Of Your Drum”

“Never Let Me Down”

“Zeroes”

“Glass Spider”

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)” (ft Laurie Anderson)

“New York’s In Love”

“87 & Cry”

“Bang Bang”

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87)

“Up The Hill Backwards”

“Glass Spider”

“Day-In Day-Out”

“Bang Bang”

“Absolute Beginners”

“Loving The Alien”

“China Girl”

“Rebel Rebel”

“Fashion”

“Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”

“All The Mad Men”

“Never Let Me Down”

“Big Brother”

“‘87 And Cry”

“‘Heroes’”

“Sons Of The Silent Age”

“Time Will Crawl / Band Introduction”

“Young Americans”

“Beat Of Your Drum”

“The Jean Genie”

“Let’s Dance”

“Fame”

“Time”

“Blue Jean”

“Modern Love”

Dance

“Shake It” (Re-mix aka Long Version)

“Blue Jean” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Dancing With The Big Boys” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Tonight” (Vocal Dance Mix)

“Don’t Look Down” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Loving The Alien” (Extended Dub Mix)

“Tumble And Twirl” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Underground” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Day-In Day-Out” (Groucho Mix)

“Time Will Crawl” (Dance Crew Mix)

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)” (12″ mix)

“Never Let Me Down” (Dub/Acapella)



Re:Call 4

“Let’s Dance” (Single Version)

“China Girl” (Single Version)

“Modern Love” (Single Version)

“This Is Not America (The Theme From The Falcon And The Snowman)” – David Bowie / Pat Metheny Group

“Loving The Alien” (Re-mixed Version)

“Don’t Look Down” (Re-mixed Version)

“Dancing In The Street” (Clearmountain Mix) – David Bowie and Mick Jagger

“Absolute Beginners” (From Absolute Beginners)

“That’s Motivation” (From Absolute Beginners)

“Volare” (From Absolute Beginners)

“Labyrinth Opening Titles/Underground” (From Labyrinth)

“Magic Dance” (From Labyrinth)

“As The World Falls Down” (From Labyrinth)

“Within You” (From Labyrinth)

“Underground” (From Labyrinth)

“When The Wind Blows” (Single Version) (From When The Wind Blows)

“Day-In Day-Out” (Single Version)

“Julie”

“Beat Of Your Drum” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“Glass Spider” ((Vinyl Album Edit)

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“New York’s In Love” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“‘87 And Cry” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“Bang Bang” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“Time Will Crawl” (Single Version)

“Girls” (Extended Edit)

“Never Let Me Down” (7″ Remix Edit)

“Bang Bang” (Live – Promotional Mix)

“Tonight” (Live) – Tina Turner with David Bowie

“Let’s Dance” (Live) – Tina Turner with David Bowie