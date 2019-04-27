David Bowie: esce ‘The Mercury Demos’, ovvero le demo inedite del 1969

Le demo del 1969 di David Bowie, registrate nell’appartamento di Bowie nel tentativo di assicurarsi un contratto discografico con la Mercury Records, saranno pubblicate con il nome di The Mercury Demos il 28 giugno.

La pubblicazione in vinile sarà composta da dieci canzoni, di cui nove inedite, tra cui le prime versioni di brani che finiranno su Space Oddity come Janine, An Occasional Dream, Letter to Hermione e la stessa Space Oddity. Questa versione è l’unica traccia già pubblicata, perché presente nel cofanetto Sound & Vision.

The Mercury Demos, che Bowie ha registrato insieme al chitarrista John Hutchison, contiene anche una cover di Life Is a Circus di Roger Bunn e di Love Song di Lesley Duncan, poi resa famosa da Elton John.

The Mercury Demos, già disponibili per il preordine sul sito web di Bowie, sarà disponibile in una replica della confezione originale del 1969 – completa della lista di brani scritti a mano (e pieni di errori) di Bowie – e contiene un LP in vinile mono, foto e note varie.

The Mercury Demos Track List

Space Oddity

Janine

An Occasional Dream

Conversation Piece

Ching-a-Ling

I’m Not Quite (aka Letter To Hermione)

Lover To The Dawn

Love Song

When I’m Five

Life Is A Circus