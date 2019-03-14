Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran e Florence Welch nel nuovo album dei Rolling Stones

Mentre continuano i preparativi per le date americane del “No Filter Tour”, i Rolling Stones hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo greatest hits, Honk. Il cofanetto conterrà 36 brani pubblicati dagli Stones tra il 1971 e il 2016, più dieci registrazioni live, arricchite dalla presenza di alcuni ospiti: Ed Sheeran (Beast of Burden), Florence Welch (Wild Horses), Brad Paisley (Dead Flowers) e Dave Grohl (Bitch).

Honk uscirà il 19 aprile per Polydor. Qui sotto la tracklist completa:

Disco 1:

01. Start Me Up

02. Brown Sugar

03. Rocks Off

04. Miss You

05. Tumbling Dice

06. Just Your Fool

07. Wild Horses

08. Fool To Cry

09. Angie

10. Beast Of Burden

11. Hot Stuff

12. It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)

13. Rock And A Hard Place

14. Doom And Gloom

15. Love Is Strong

16. Mixed Emotions

17. Don’t Stop

18. Ride ‘Em On Down

Disco 2:

01. Bitch

02. Harlem Shuffle

03. Hate To See You Go

04. Rough Justice

05. Happy

06. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

07. One More Shot

08. Respectable

09. You Got Me Rocking

10. Rain Fall Down

11. Dancing With Mr D

12. Undercover (Of The Night)

13. Emotional Rescue

14. Waiting On A Friend

15. Saint Of Me

16. Out Of Control

17. Streets Of Love

18. Out Of Tears

Disco 3 – Live Tracks:

01. Get Off My Cloud

02. Dancing With Mr D

03. Beast Of Burden (con Ed Sheeran)

04. She’s A Rainbow

05. Wild Horses (con Florence Welch)

06. Let’s Spend The Night Together

07. Dead Flowers (con Brad Paisley)

08. Shine A Light

09. Under My Thumb

10. Bitch (con Dave Grohl)