Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran e Florence Welch nel nuovo album dei Rolling Stones

Mentre continuano i preparativi per le date americane del “No Filter Tour”, i Rolling Stones hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo greatest hits, Honk. Il cofanetto conterrà 36 brani pubblicati dagli Stones tra il 1971 e il 2016, più dieci registrazioni live, arricchite dalla presenza di alcuni ospiti: Ed Sheeran (Beast of Burden), Florence Welch (Wild Horses), Brad Paisley (Dead Flowers) e Dave Grohl (Bitch).
Honk uscirà il 19 aprile per Polydor. Qui sotto la tracklist completa:
Disco 1:
01. Start Me Up
02. Brown Sugar
03. Rocks Off
04. Miss You
05. Tumbling Dice
06. Just Your Fool
07. Wild Horses
08. Fool To Cry
09. Angie
10. Beast Of Burden
11. Hot Stuff
12. It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)
13. Rock And A Hard Place
14. Doom And Gloom
15. Love Is Strong
16. Mixed Emotions
17. Don’t Stop
18. Ride ‘Em On Down
Disco 2:
01. Bitch
02. Harlem Shuffle
03. Hate To See You Go
04. Rough Justice
05. Happy
06. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
07. One More Shot
08. Respectable
09. You Got Me Rocking
10. Rain Fall Down
11. Dancing With Mr D
12. Undercover (Of The Night)
13. Emotional Rescue
14. Waiting On A Friend
15. Saint Of Me
16. Out Of Control
17. Streets Of Love
18. Out Of Tears
Disco 3 – Live Tracks:
01. Get Off My Cloud
02. Dancing With Mr D
03. Beast Of Burden (con Ed Sheeran)
04. She’s A Rainbow
05. Wild Horses (con Florence Welch)
06. Let’s Spend The Night Together
07. Dead Flowers (con Brad Paisley)
08. Shine A Light
09. Under My Thumb
10. Bitch (con Dave Grohl)