Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran e Florence Welch nel nuovo album dei Rolling Stones

‘Honk’, la nuova raccolta degli Stones, contiene 36 brani pubblicati tra il 1971 e il 2016, e dieci registrazioni live di vecchi classici

Di

Mentre continuano i preparativi per le date americane del “No Filter Tour”, i Rolling Stones hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo greatest hits, Honk. Il cofanetto conterrà 36 brani pubblicati dagli Stones tra il 1971 e il 2016, più dieci registrazioni live, arricchite dalla presenza di alcuni ospiti: Ed Sheeran (Beast of Burden), Florence Welch (Wild Horses), Brad Paisley (Dead Flowers) e Dave Grohl (Bitch).

Honk uscirà il 19 aprile per Polydor. Qui sotto la tracklist completa:

Disco 1:

01. Start Me Up 
02. Brown Sugar
 03. Rocks Off 
04. Miss You
 05. Tumbling Dice
 06. Just Your Fool
 07. Wild Horses 
08. Fool To Cry 
09. Angie 
10. Beast Of Burden 
11. Hot Stuff 
12. It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)
 13. Rock And A Hard Place 
14. Doom And Gloom
 15. Love Is Strong 
16. Mixed Emotions
 17. Don’t Stop 
18. Ride ‘Em On Down

Disco 2:

01. Bitch
 02. Harlem Shuffle
 03. Hate To See You Go
 04. Rough Justice
 05. Happy
 06. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
 07. One More Shot 
08. Respectable
 09. You Got Me Rocking
 10. Rain Fall Down 
11. Dancing With Mr D
 12. Undercover (Of The Night) 
13. Emotional Rescue
 14. Waiting On A Friend
 15. Saint Of Me
 16. Out Of Control
 17. Streets Of Love
 18. Out Of Tears

Disco 3 – Live Tracks:

01. Get Off My Cloud 
02. Dancing With Mr D 
03. Beast Of Burden (con Ed Sheeran) 
04. She’s A Rainbow
 05. Wild Horses (con Florence Welch)
 06. Let’s Spend The Night Together
 07. Dead Flowers (con Brad Paisley) 
08. Shine A Light
 09. Under My Thumb
 10. Bitch (con Dave Grohl)

