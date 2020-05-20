Courtney Love: «Mi imbottivano di Xanax, alcol e, se ero stata buona, cocaina»

Poche ore fa, Courtney Love ha pubblicato su Instagram una vecchia immagine tratta dal suo account: una foto di Britney Spears in costume da bagno accompagnata dal commento “werk it brit brit” e dagli hashtag #tbt e #slamminbod, ovvero #corpofantastico. Il punto è che quel post non è stato scritto da lei. Non stupisce: la gestione degli account social degli artisti è demandata di solito a professionisti. Nel caso di Courtney Love c’è qualcosa di più: per un certo periodo, la sua vita pubblica è stata manovrata da altri.

Lo scrive in due lunghi commenti che accompagnano la foto di Britney e un’immagine di alcune fan in prima fila a un concerto delle Hole. «Non gestivo io questo account, non riuscivo nemmeno a leggerlo. Non avevo alcun controllo sul mio personaggio pubblico (o sul mio privato prima dell’11 agosto 2018: se avete ricevuto un mio messaggio, di solito non ero io e se lo ero le mie parole erano state copiate e spesso abbellite cosicché qualcun altro potesse trarre vantaggio dai miei rapporti). Non scrivevo quelle bizzarre caption, quegli hashtag da leccapiedi e leccaculo. Mi scuso con chi mi frequentava e doveva leggere quella merda».

Non era Courtney a controllare la sua vita e l’immagine che veniva data. «Mi venivano a prendere a casa mia a Sunset Plaza, mi imbottivano di Xanax, alcol (qualche volta cocaina, se ero stata brava), mi dicevano di stare zitta e mi mettevano al fianco di chissà chi, chissà dove, a posare con uno sguardo da zombie e annebbiata dalle droghe, senza alcuna idea di quanto importante fosse Instagram (non che me ne sarebbe fregato qualcosa). Una volta scattate le foto, ero libera di perdere i sensi per un’altra settimana. Non servivo più».

Love spiega che chi gestiva l’account sfruttava il suo ruolo per ottenere cose e favori, oltre a spedire messaggi «ossessivamente, a volte di carattere romantico» ad altre celebrità. «I contenuti su Kurt mi hanno mandata fuori di testa. Era martedì? Ecco una foto di Kurt». Morale: «Mi spiace. Sono arrabbiata con me stessa e con la mia dipendenza. Ho lasciato che mettessero da parte la mia identità e i miei valori». Alla fine Love è riuscita a liberarsi dalla dipendenza da Xanax «e tutto quel che ne conseguiva, nonostante non avessi soldi, idee su cosa fare, e nessuna speranza».