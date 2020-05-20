Courtney Love: «Mi imbottivano di Xanax, alcol e, se ero stata buona, cocaina»

Poche ore fa, Courtney Love ha pubblicato su Instagram una vecchia immagine tratta dal suo account: una foto di Britney Spears in costume da bagno accompagnata dal commento “werk it brit brit” e dagli hashtag #tbt e #slamminbod, ovvero #corpofantastico. Il punto è che quel post non è stato scritto da lei. Non stupisce: la gestione degli account social degli artisti è demandata di solito a professionisti. Nel caso di Courtney Love c’è qualcosa di più: per un certo periodo, la sua vita pubblica è stata manovrata da altri.
Lo scrive in due lunghi commenti che accompagnano la foto di Britney e un’immagine di alcune fan in prima fila a un concerto delle Hole. «Non gestivo io questo account, non riuscivo nemmeno a leggerlo. Non avevo alcun controllo sul mio personaggio pubblico (o sul mio privato prima dell’11 agosto 2018: se avete ricevuto un mio messaggio, di solito non ero io e se lo ero le mie parole erano state copiate e spesso abbellite cosicché qualcun altro potesse trarre vantaggio dai miei rapporti). Non scrivevo quelle bizzarre caption, quegli hashtag da leccapiedi e leccaculo. Mi scuso con chi mi frequentava e doveva leggere quella merda».
(Part 1) #1, Hole , front row, 90s ( #2, @courtneylove account , deleted , Britney Spears “hot bod” post ) .cleaning up this account the other night was the most humbling , triggering, incandescent, horrible , 10 hours I have spent in sobriety,, I didn’t run & couldn’t face reading this account . I had no agency over my public persona . ( or my private Before August 11 2018 if I texted- emailed it was generally not me , if so , it was copied , and often embellished if other parties had any profit /interest in my relationships . ) I didn’t write the bizzare captions, , toadying hashtags, ass kissing on here – a huge amends to anyone who hung out with me who had to read that shit. Those aren’t my values . what values ? Looks like I didn’t have a pulse . I DID, get picked up , from my house on sunset plaza , stuffed with Xanax / Booze( maybe cocaine If I’d been” good” ) and told to “shut it” and stand next to fuck knows who , fuck knows where , posed with zonked , dead eyes , and blurred in narcotic sulfur (that , I did and said anything to feed . My habit was next level massive )with out a real idea how important Instagram is, ( not that I’d have cared) . Once these photos were obtained I was free to pass out for another week or so , My services were not needed . And that? Was My Rich , textured, sexy , glamourous , wretched , life . . we deleted a lot on this account , dug up hashtags , on teen stars(!) , found side hustles the person running the account as me would demand goods and services for . and would ( obsessively , sometimes , even romantically ) dm other “ celebs “ ( again lots of , teen stars, reality people, bands I don’t know , cartoon characters) as me. ( but on occasion people I know ) . the Kurt content blew my mind . It’s Tuesday ? They’d put up a photo of Kurt . I’m fine with my occasional public acknowledgment of Kurt . . But this next level pandering, , frankly living up to the worst shit said about me ? No wonder people think it’s ok to simply bring him up to me , with no respect . Or formality . . This Instagram , is who I am to you . In social media terms . … And I’m real ashamed. I’m so sorry everyone
Non era Courtney a controllare la sua vita e l’immagine che veniva data. «Mi venivano a prendere a casa mia a Sunset Plaza, mi imbottivano di Xanax, alcol (qualche volta cocaina, se ero stata brava), mi dicevano di stare zitta e mi mettevano al fianco di chissà chi, chissà dove, a posare con uno sguardo da zombie e annebbiata dalle droghe, senza alcuna idea di quanto importante fosse Instagram (non che me ne sarebbe fregato qualcosa). Una volta scattate le foto, ero libera di perdere i sensi per un’altra settimana. Non servivo più».
Love spiega che chi gestiva l’account sfruttava il suo ruolo per ottenere cose e favori, oltre a spedire messaggi «ossessivamente, a volte di carattere romantico» ad altre celebrità. «I contenuti su Kurt mi hanno mandata fuori di testa. Era martedì? Ecco una foto di Kurt». Morale: «Mi spiace. Sono arrabbiata con me stessa e con la mia dipendenza. Ho lasciato che mettessero da parte la mia identità e i miei valori». Alla fine Love è riuscita a liberarsi dalla dipendenza da Xanax «e tutto quel che ne conseguiva, nonostante non avessi soldi, idee su cosa fare, e nessuna speranza».