Courtney Love e Melissa Auf der Maur suoneranno insieme molto presto

I fan delle Hole possono iniziare a rizzare le antenne: Courtney Love e Melissa Auf der Maur suoneranno insieme per un evento di beneficenza chiamato ‘Bans Off My Body’, organizzato al Feminist Institute di NYC il prossimo 14 marzo.

Sarà l’occasione di rivedere le due insieme sul palco dopo la reunion del 2012, e qualcuno già parla di collaborazioni future. Courtney e Melissa non saranno da sole. All’evento presenti anche Rachael Yamagata, Joan as Police Woman e Perry Farrell dei Jane’s Addiction con la moglie Etty. Questa la locandina: