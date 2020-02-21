Courtney Love e Melissa Auf der Maur suoneranno insieme molto presto

I fan delle Hole possono iniziare a rizzare le antenne: Courtney Love e Melissa Auf der Maur suoneranno insieme per un evento di beneficenza chiamato ‘Bans Off My Body’, organizzato al Feminist Institute di NYC il prossimo 14 marzo.
Sarà l’occasione di rivedere le due insieme sul palco dopo la reunion del 2012, e qualcuno già parla di collaborazioni future. Courtney e Melissa non saranno da sole. All’evento presenti anche Rachael Yamagata, Joan as Police Woman e Perry Farrell dei Jane’s Addiction con la moglie Etty. Questa la locandina:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
ANNOUNCEMENT! The Feminist Institute is beyond thrilled to present the #BansoffMyBody Benefit Concert for @ppgnyact on Saturday, March 14th at @townhallnyc ! . . Revealed exclusively on @rollingstone , this incredible evening will feature none other than Courtney Love & Melissa Auf def Maur from Hole, Perry & Etty Farrell, Rachael Yamagata, Joan As Police Woman, Betty and more special guests to be announced . . Read more on Rolling Stone at the link in our bio now. Tickets go on sale TOMORROW, Thursday, February 20th at 12pm EST via the townhall.org . . See you there! @courtneylove @xmadmx @perryfarrellofficial @ettyfarrell @rachaelyamagata @joanaspolicewoman @bettyrules . . Produced by @willnerh & Lawrence B. Benenson