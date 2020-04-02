Coronavirus, è morto Ellis Marsalis, il padre della famiglia più jazz d’America

A causa di complicanze legate al coronavirus è morto il musicista jazz Ellis Marsalis. Aveva 85 anni. Lo hanno annunciato i figli, entrambi star del jazz, Brandon e Wynton. “Se n’è andato come ha vissuto: accettando la realtà”, ha scritto quest’ultimo su Twitter.

Nato a New Orleans nel 1934, pianista, Ellis Marsalis ha suonato con grandi jazzisti tra cui Cannonball Adderley e Al Hirt, aveva inciso vari dischi tra cui Father and Sons con i figli, ed era noto anche per l’attività di insegnante. Tra i suoi allievi, Terence Blanchard e Harry Connick Jr. Anche la sindaca di New Orleans gli ha reso omaggio: “Non si può descrivere a parole l’arte, la gioia, la meraviglia che ha portato nel mondo”.

Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. The love and the prayers of all of our people go out to his family, and to all of those whose lives he touched.

📸: Chris Granger/New Orleans Advocate pic.twitter.com/yQTMk62wIm

— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 2, 2020