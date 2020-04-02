Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
NewsletterVideo
Prossimo articolo Fiordaliso e la sua famiglia colpiti da coronavirus: «Maledetto, ti sei portato via mia madre» ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home Musica News Musica

Coronavirus, è morto Ellis Marsalis, il padre della famiglia più jazz d’America

Lo hanno annunciato i figli Brandon e Wynton Marsalis. Aveva 85 anni

Di

Ellis Marsalis a New Orleans nel 2017

Foto: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

A causa di complicanze legate al coronavirus è morto il musicista jazz Ellis Marsalis. Aveva 85 anni. Lo hanno annunciato i figli, entrambi star del jazz, Brandon e Wynton. “Se n’è andato come ha vissuto: accettando la realtà”, ha scritto quest’ultimo su Twitter.

Nato a New Orleans nel 1934, pianista, Ellis Marsalis ha suonato con grandi jazzisti tra cui Cannonball Adderley e Al Hirt, aveva inciso vari dischi tra cui Father and Sons con i figli, ed era noto anche per l’attività di insegnante. Tra i suoi allievi, Terence Blanchard e Harry Connick Jr. Anche la sindaca di New Orleans gli ha reso omaggio: “Non si può descrivere a parole l’arte, la gioia, la meraviglia che ha portato nel mondo”.

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter Strange Things 3
PMC

© 2020 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

logorolling

Se sei qui è evidente che apprezzi il nostro giornalismo.

Purtroppo il giornalismo che cerchiamo di offrirti richiede tempo e denaro. I ricavi della pubblicità ci aiutano a pagare tutti i collaboratori necessari per garantire sempre lo standard di informazione che amiamo.

Se ci leggi e ti piace quello che leggi, disattiva l'adblock per permetterci di offrirti il miglior servizio possibile.