 «Che icona»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Dusty Hill degli ZZ Top | Rolling Stone Italia
Rolling Stone
Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
Newsletter
Prossimo articolo Ed Sheeran sceglie gli italiani Meduza per il remix di 'Bad Habits' ContattiNewsletter
Home Musica News Musica

«Che icona»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Dusty Hill degli ZZ Top

Da Paul Stanley dei Kiss a Flea dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, passando per Billy Corgan, Slash e nomi insospettabili, il mondo della musica piange la scomparsa di «un'istituzione del rock'n'roll»

di

Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard e Dusty Hill degli ZZ Top nel 2016

Foto: Mick Hutson/Redferns

Sono soprattutto musicisti d’estrazione hard rock e rock-blues quelli che stanno ricordando Dusty Hill, il bassista degli ZZ Top di cui è stata annunciata ieri la morte. Ma non solo: anche alcuni musicisti “insospettabili” stanno ricordando il bassista sui social media.

I primi a salutare il loro «amigo» e a dare la notizia sono stati gli stessi ZZ Top.

«Che icona», scrive Paul Stanley dei Kiss che descrive Hill come «unico» e «un gentiluomo» e ricorda quando gli ZZ Top aprirono per i Kiss.

I Red Hot Chili Peppers sono molto lontani dal rock sudista, ma Flea, bassista come Hill, rende omaggio al musicista: «Un vero rocker».

Ozzy Osbourne ha un pensiero per gli altri due ZZ Top Billy F. Gibbons e Frank Beard, e per i fan.

«Li amo da quando avevo 14 anni», scrive Paul Young, «sono senza dubbio la band più figa del pianeta».

John Fogerty ricorda quando ha diviso il palco con Dusty e gli ZZ Top: «Era il paradiso rock’n’roll. Il concerto che abbiamo fatto assieme giusto la settimana scorsa sarà il suo ultimo».

Anche Slash ricorda il bassista.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Slash (@slash)

«Beautiful soul», così David Coverdale descrive Hill.

Stephen Perkins scrive che «ci mancherà».

Mike Portnoy, ex Dream Theater, ricorda che è stato un mese maledetto per i musicisti e fa l’elenco di chi è morto, da Joey Jordison degli Slipknot al rapper Biz Markie.

«Un gran musicista e un’icona rock», scrive Christopher Cross.

«Senza parole», è il commento del bassista Rex Brown (Pantera, Down).

È stata una brutta settimana per la musica, commenta il chitarrista Alex Skolnick.

«Abbiamo perso un’altra leggenda, un vero texano con un gran senso dell’umorismo», scrive Gilby Clarke.

Billy Sheehan pubblica un foto del musicista.

Joe Bonamassa ricorda un musicista unico e buono.

Per Jason Isbell, abbiamo perso uno dei più grandi bassisti di sempre, «un’istituzione del rock and roll».

Anche i Living Colour ricordano il bassista.

Billy Corgan rammenta di averlo «incontrato una sola volta, ma è stato gentile e mi ha sostenuto».

Peter Frampton lo ricorda rispondendo a un tweet.

Il cantante Jeff Scott Soto dice che odia il fatto che i social media sono ormai diventati un grande necrologio, «ma così è la vita, giovani o vecchi siamo tutti mortali».

Anche il governatore del Texas Greg Abbott rende omaggio a un grande texano.

Altre notizie su:  Dusty Hill zz top
Rolling Stone - L'alba di un nuovo star system

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
PMC

© 2021 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-