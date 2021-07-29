«Che icona»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Dusty Hill degli ZZ Top

Sono soprattutto musicisti d’estrazione hard rock e rock-blues quelli che stanno ricordando Dusty Hill, il bassista degli ZZ Top di cui è stata annunciata ieri la morte. Ma non solo: anche alcuni musicisti “insospettabili” stanno ricordando il bassista sui social media.

I primi a salutare il loro «amigo» e a dare la notizia sono stati gli stessi ZZ Top.

«Che icona», scrive Paul Stanley dei Kiss che descrive Hill come «unico» e «un gentiluomo» e ricorda quando gli ZZ Top aprirono per i Kiss.

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 28, 2021

I Red Hot Chili Peppers sono molto lontani dal rock sudista, ma Flea, bassista come Hill, rende omaggio al musicista: «Un vero rocker».

Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer https://t.co/k6L53JlhW6 — Flea (@flea333) July 28, 2021

Ozzy Osbourne ha un pensiero per gli altri due ZZ Top Billy F. Gibbons e Frank Beard, e per i fan.

Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021

«Li amo da quando avevo 14 anni», scrive Paul Young, «sono senza dubbio la band più figa del pianeta».

It’s with heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to one member of That Lil’ Ol Band From Texas: RIP Dusty Hill from ZZ Top. I have loved this band since I was 14 & they are without doubt the coolest band on the planet! My condolences to his family, Frank & Rev. Billy G pic.twitter.com/mSTLZ7Id1y — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) July 28, 2021

John Fogerty ricorda quando ha diviso il palco con Dusty e gli ZZ Top: «Era il paradiso rock’n’roll. Il concerto che abbiamo fatto assieme giusto la settimana scorsa sarà il suo ultimo».

We are devastated to hear about Dusty’s passing. We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn’t Rock and Roll heaven, I don’t know what is. The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/oKKslJ2U9M — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) July 28, 2021

Anche Slash ricorda il bassista.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Slash (@slash)

«Beautiful soul», così David Coverdale descrive Hill.

So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKx — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 28, 2021

Stephen Perkins scrive che «ci mancherà».

We will miss you Dusty Hill pic.twitter.com/0JCk23anPP — Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins) July 28, 2021

Mike Portnoy, ex Dream Theater, ricorda che è stato un mese maledetto per i musicisti e fa l’elenco di chi è morto, da Joey Jordison degli Slipknot al rapper Biz Markie.

Damn it’s been a BRUTAL month for musician deaths…Heaven just obtained the most eclectic band ever assembled 😔

RIP Joey Jordison (Drums)

RIP Dusty Hill (Bass)

RIP Mike Howe (Vocals)

RIP Jeff LaBar (Guitar)

RIP Gary Corbett (Keys)

RIP Robby Steinhardt (Violin)

RIP Biz Markie pic.twitter.com/G1nD9SxPiQ — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 28, 2021

«Un gran musicista e un’icona rock», scrive Christopher Cross.

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my friend #DustyHill. A great musician and a rock icon. My condolences and prayers go out to his wife Charlene, his family, and to Billy, Frank and to the entire @ZZTop organization. pic.twitter.com/quuLx1CpXg — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) July 28, 2021

«Senza parole», è il commento del bassista Rex Brown (Pantera, Down).

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 – Rolling Stone..RIP buddy!! I’m far beyond words right now.. https://t.co/Yr5za5ocQL — REX BROWN (@REJASFROMTEJAS) July 28, 2021

È stata una brutta settimana per la musica, commenta il chitarrista Alex Skolnick.

«Abbiamo perso un’altra leggenda, un vero texano con un gran senso dell’umorismo», scrive Gilby Clarke.

lost another legend today. Dusty Hill. we will always remember him as an the authentic Texan with a great sense of humor & ability to hold down the low end of @zztop with a growl. you will be missed RIP Dusty Hill https://t.co/V9RH0NJ4Am — Gilby Clarke (@gilbyclarke) July 28, 2021

Billy Sheehan pubblica un foto del musicista.

Joe Bonamassa ricorda un musicista unico e buono.

Rest In Peace Dusty. You were a one of a kind, legend and kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family, Billy and Frank and the entire ZZ Top organization. pic.twitter.com/GPbrD4ohoU — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 28, 2021

Per Jason Isbell, abbiamo perso uno dei più grandi bassisti di sempre, «un’istituzione del rock and roll».

So sad to hear about Dusty Hill. An all-time great bass player, and a rock and roll institution. Breaks my heart. @ZZTop — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 28, 2021

Anche i Living Colour ricordano il bassista.

Billy Corgan rammenta di averlo «incontrato una sola volta, ma è stato gentile e mi ha sostenuto».

RIP Dusty Hill pic.twitter.com/L0NNclWW0G — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 28, 2021

Peter Frampton lo ricorda rispondendo a un tweet.

So sad to learn about Dusty Hill. RIP — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) July 28, 2021

Il cantante Jeff Scott Soto dice che odia il fatto che i social media sono ormai diventati un grande necrologio, «ma così è la vita, giovani o vecchi siamo tutti mortali».

I hate that my social media has become more of an obituary but such is life, young or old, we are but mere mortals when our time comes. RIP to the GREAT Dusty Hill of @ZZTop. Thank you for the decades of music!! pic.twitter.com/IGNHDfxkBy — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) July 28, 2021

Anche il governatore del Texas Greg Abbott rende omaggio a un grande texano.