Bryan Adams ha detto che il coronavirus è colpa di “qualche maledetto mangia-pipistrelli”

Questa settimana Bryan Adams doveva fare una serie di concerti nell’iconica Royal Albert Hall di Londra, ma gli show sono stati cancellati per il coronavirus. Frustrato, stanotte il musicista si è sfogato su Instagram in modo ben poco ortodosso, postando un video in cui se la prende contro quelli che secondo lui sono i responsabili della pandemia. Il virus? No.
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱
“Grazie a qualche maletto mangia-pipistrelli, a qualche venditore di aninmali in un wet market, a qualche ingordo bastardo fabbrica-virus, ora il mondo è in pausa”, ha scritto Adams. “Il mio messaggio per loro oltre a ‘grazie tante’ è di diventare vegani. A tutte le persone che si perderanno i nostri concerti, sappiate che io vorrei esser lì anche più di voi”.
Ovviamente i commenti non sono stati esattamente positivi, e infatti ora sono disattivati.