Bryan Adams chiede scusa per le affermazioni sul coronavirus: «Volevo promuovere il veganesimo»

Dopo le discutibilissime dichiarazioni di ieri sul coronavirus e dopo essere stato accusato di razzismo da molti utenti sui social, Bryan Adams ha chiesto scusa con un nuovo post su Instagram. Solo qualche ora fa infatti, il cantautore aveva scritto:

«Grazie a qualche maledetto mangia-pipistrelli, a qualche venditore di animali nei wet market, a qualche ingordo bastardo fabbrica-virus, ora il mondo è in pausa. Il mio messaggio per loro oltre a ‘grazie tante’ è di diventare vegani. A tutte le persone che si perderanno i nostri concerti, sappiate che io vorrei esser lì anche più di voi».

Un post che aveva scatenato gli utenti, obbligando Adams a disattivare i commenti su Instagram. Fino a oggi, e all’arrivo di un nuovo video in cui si legge: «Mi scuso con chiunque si sia sentito offeso per il mio post. Non ho scusanti, volevo solo scagliare la mia ira sull’orribile crudeltà che gli animali subiscono nei wet market e promuovere il veganesimo». Ha poi aggiunto: «Amo tutte le persone e i miei pensieri sono con quelli stanno combattendo con questa pandemia in tutto il mondo». Ecco il post: