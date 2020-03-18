Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen pubblica in streaming ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’

Per rendere più facile la vita di chi è costretto a restare a casa, il Boss diffonde il suo celebre show del 2009 con la E Street Band

Di

“Limitate i contatti e ascoltate in streaming London Calling: Live In Hyde Park comodamente a casa vostra, ora su YouTube e Apple Music per intero per la prima volta”. Con questo tweet Bruce Springsteen ha annunciato l’arrivo sulle piattaforme di streaming del concerto che tenne a Londra con la E Street Band il 28 giugno 2009.

London Calling: Live In Hyde Park era uscito finora solo su DVD e Blu-Ray. Sono quasi 30 canzoni disponibili per ora su Apple Music e YouTube.

Qui sotto potete vedere la performance di Dancing in the Dark che chiuse il concerto. “You’ve just seen the hard-rocking, Viagra-taking, heart-stopping and history-making E Street Band”, disse quella sera Bruce alla fine della serata.

