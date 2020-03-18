Bruce Springsteen pubblica in streaming ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’

“Limitate i contatti e ascoltate in streaming London Calling: Live In Hyde Park comodamente a casa vostra, ora su YouTube e Apple Music per intero per la prima volta”. Con questo tweet Bruce Springsteen ha annunciato l’arrivo sulle piattaforme di streaming del concerto che tenne a Londra con la E Street Band il 28 giugno 2009.

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalO pic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020

London Calling: Live In Hyde Park era uscito finora solo su DVD e Blu-Ray. Sono quasi 30 canzoni disponibili per ora su Apple Music e YouTube.

Qui sotto potete vedere la performance di Dancing in the Dark che chiuse il concerto. “You’ve just seen the hard-rocking, Viagra-taking, heart-stopping and history-making E Street Band”, disse quella sera Bruce alla fine della serata.