Bruce Springsteen ha scritto ‘Streets of Minneapolis’, una canzone di protesta contro l’ICE

A pochi giorni dall’uccisione di Alex Pretti per mano di agenti della United States Customs and Border Protection a Minneapolis, Bruce Springsteen ha risposto con una canzone di protesta in stile Phil Ochs, Streets of Minneapolis, che denuncia “i tirapiedi federali di Trump”, le “sporche bugie di [Stephen] Miller e [Kristi] Noem” e chiede che l’ICE lasci immediatamente la città.

“Ho scritto questa canzone sabato, l’ho registrata ieri e ve la pubblico oggi in risposta al terrore di Stato che si sta abbattendo sulla città di Minneapolis”, ha dichiarato Springsteen in un comunicato. “È dedicata alla gente di Minneapolis, ai nostri innocenti vicini immigrati e alla memoria di Alex Pretti e Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen”.

Prima della morte di Pretti, Springsteen aveva fatto un’apparizione a sorpresa al Light of Day benefit di Red Bank, nel New Jersey, dove aveva denunciato l’ICE e l’insensata uccisione di Renee Good. “Se credete nel potere della legge e nel fatto che nessuno sia al di sopra di essa”, aveva detto, “se vi opponete a truppe federali mascherate e pesantemente armate che invadono una città americana, usando tattiche da Gestapo contro i nostri concittadini, se credete di non meritare di essere uccisi per aver esercitato il vostro diritto americano a protestare, allora mandate un messaggio a questo presidente, come ha detto il sindaco della città: l’ICE deve togliersi dai cogli*ni a Minneapolis”.

Streets of Minneapolis nasce dallo stesso senso di dolore e di rabbia. “Trump’s federal thugs beat up on his face and his chest (I tirapiedi federali di Trump lo hanno picchiato sul viso e sul petto)”, canta. “Then we heard the gunshots (Poi abbiamo sentito gli spari) / And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead (E Alex Pretti giaceva nella neve, morto) / Their claim was self defense, sir (La loro versione era che fosse autodifesa, signore) / Just don’t believe your eyes (Non credete ai vostri occhi) / It’s our blood and bones (Sono il nostro sangue e le nostre ossa) / And these whistles and phones (E questi fischietti e telefoni) / Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies (Contro le sporche bugie di Miller e Noem) / Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice (Oh nostra Minneapolis, sento la tua voce)”.

Chiude esprimendo solidarietà alla causa. “We’ll take our stand for this land (Prenderemo posizione per questa terra)”, canta. “And the stranger in our midst (e per lo straniero in mezzo a noi) / We’ll remember the names of those who died (Ricorderemo i nomi di quelli che sono morti) / On the streets of Minneapolis (nelle strade di Minneapolis) / We’ll remember the names of those who died (Ricorderemo i nomi di quelli che sono morti) / On the streets of Minneapolis (nelle strade di Minneapolis)”.

Il titolo Streets of Minneapolis è un’eco della sua canzone vincitrice dell’Oscar del 1994 Streets of Philadelphia, dalla colonna sonora di Philadelphia. Nel corso della carriera ha scritto molte altre canzoni a tema, tra cui American Skin (41 Shots), We Take Care of Our Own e Living in the Future, ma non aveva mai reagito a un fatto di cronaca con tanta rapidità. (Scrisse la canzone Roulette sei giorni dopo il disastro di Three Mile Island, ma non la pubblicò per anni.)

I progetti di Springsteen per l’anno restano poco chiari, ma in un’intervista a Rolling Stone nel giugno 2025 ha raccontato di avere un nuovo album solista che prevede di pubblicare nel prossimo futuro.

Ecco le parole del pezzo:

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead

Their claim was self defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight

In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Da Rolling Stone US