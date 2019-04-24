Britney Spears tranquillizza i fan: «Tornerò presto»

Dopo il trambusto degli scorsi giorni, nei quali i fan di Britney sostenevano che la popstar fosse stata rinchiusa contro la sua volontà in una clinica psichiatrica, è stata proprio la cantante a intervenire con un video sui social: «Ciao a tutti, volevo dire qualcosa per tutti quelli che si sono preoccupati per me. Va tutto bene, la mia famiglia ha passato un periodo di forte stress. Ho bisogno di un po’ di tempo ma tranquilli, tornerò presto». Qui il video:

Il messaggio di Brit è poi continuato nella didascalia: «Ci sono stati troppi gossip, la mia famiglia e il mio team sono stati minacciati, le cose sono sfuggite di mano. Sto cercando di prendermi un po’ di tempo, e questo non aiuta. Non credete a tutto quello che leggete e ascoltate. Le e-mail che stanno girando in rete sono state scritte da Sam Lutfi anni fa. Fingeva di essere me. Non preoccupatevi, sono forte. Vi ringrazio per il vostro affetto, ma ora ho bisogno di un po’ di privacy».

Le e-mail di cui parla Britney sono scambi avvenuti tra lei e la manager Lou Taylor, nel 2007, in cui la cantante accusa il padre di avere il controllo sulla sua vita. Secondo la nuova versione, queste mail sarebbero state scritte dall’ex manager della popstar, Sam Lutfi. Il mistero si infittisce.