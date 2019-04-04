Britney Spears è stata ricoverata in una clinica per la salute mentale

Dopo aver annunciato con un post Instagram di doversi prendere un po’ di tempo per se stessa, pare che Britney Spears sia stata ricoverata in una clinica psichiatrica.
Prima TMZ e poi Variety hanno confermato la notizia, scrivendo che Britney sarebbe molto stressata in seguito alle vicissitudini legate ai problemi di salute del padre, Jamie Spears, operato due volte negli ultimi mesi.
La Spears, che a gennaio aveva deciso di annullare la sua residency per star vicino al padre, ha pubblicato su Instagram questa foto:
«Prenditi cura di te, del tuo corpo e del tuo spirito» si legge nella foto, accompagnata dalla didascalia «tutti abbiamo bisogno di prenderci del tempo per noi stessi».
Questo invece il post con cui Britney aveva ufficialmente annullato la serie di concerti previsti per quest’anno a Las Vegas:
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
«È importante mettere la famiglia al primo posto… ed è quello che ho deciso di fare» aveva scritto Britney. «Un paio di mesi fa mio padre è stato ricoverato ed è quasi morto. Siamo grati che sia andato tutto bene, ma la strada è ancora lunga. Devo concentrarmi sulla mia famiglia».
Secondo una fonte vicina alla famiglia, il padre di Britney sarebbe ancora in condizioni critiche. E proprio per questo, la popstar avrebbe deciso di farsi aiutare ad affrontare questo periodo non facile. Riprenditi presto, Brit.