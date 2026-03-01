Brit Awards 2026, i vincitori, le performance

Si sono tenuti ieri sera i Brit Awards, i premi più importanti della stagione discografica britannica, in pratica i Grammy inglesi. La cerimonia ha avuto luogo per la prima volta al Co-op Live di Manchester.
La grande trionfatrice è stata Olivia Dean: artista dell’anno, artista pop, album dell’anno con The Art of Loving e canzone dell’anno come feat di Sam Fender in Rein Me In. Miglior gruppo i Wolf Alice, artista emergente Lola Young. Sotto l’elenco dei vincitori.
Durante la serata Rosalía, che ha vinto il premio come migliore artista internazionale, ha cantato Berghain con Björk, mentre Robbie Williams ha reso omaggio a Ozzy Osbourne (che ha ricevuto il Lifetime Achievement Award postumo) facendo No More Tears con Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos, Zakk Wylde.
Si sono esibiti anche Harry Styles con Aperture, Wolf Alice, Mark Ronson con ospite tra gli altri Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, Raye, HUNTR/X (KPop Demon Hunters), Sombr.
I premi:
Song of the Year
‘Blessings’ – Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
‘The Days’ – Chrystal (The NOTION remix)
‘Defying Gravity’ – Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande
‘Azizam’ – Ed Sheeran
‘Victory Lap’ – Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta
‘Survive’ – Lewis Capaldi
‘Messy’ – Lola Young
‘Nice to Meet You’ – Myles Smith
‘Man I Need’ – Olivia Dean
‘Where Is My Husband?’ – RAYE
‘Rein Me In’ – Sam Fender ft Olivia Dean
‘Family Matters’ – Skye Newman
Group of the Year
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Barry Can’t Swim
EssDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Lola Young
Skye Newman
International Song of the Year
‘Ordinary’ – Alex Warren
‘Pink Pony Club’ – Chappell Roan
‘No Broke Boys’ – Disco Lines and Tinashe
‘Sailor Song’ – Gigi Perez
‘Golden’ – HUNTR/X
‘Die With A Smile’ – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
‘Love Me Not’ – Ravyn Lenae
‘APT’ – Bruno Mars and Rosé
‘Manchild’ – Sabrina Carpenter
‘Undressed’ – SOMBR
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year
Geese
Haim
Huntr/X
Tame Impala
Turnstile
International Artist
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Rosalía
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
Artist of the Year
Dave
Fred Again
Lily Allen
Jade
Little Simz
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
Pink Pantheress
Sam Fender
Self-Esteem
Pop Act
JADE
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Hip-hop/Grime Act
Central Cee
Dave
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
R&B Act
Jim Legxacy
KWN
Mabel
Sasha Keeble
Sault
Alt/Rock Act
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Dance Act
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta
PinkPantheress
Album of the Year
Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp
Lily Allen – West End Girl
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Sam Fender – People Watching
Wolf Alice – The Clearing
Pur non avendo pubblicato alcuna canzone, grazie al tour degli Oasis Noel Gallagher ha ricevuto il premio per il Songwriter of the Year.