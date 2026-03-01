Brit Awards 2026, i vincitori, le performance

Si sono tenuti ieri sera i Brit Awards, i premi più importanti della stagione discografica britannica, in pratica i Grammy inglesi. La cerimonia ha avuto luogo per la prima volta al Co-op Live di Manchester.

La grande trionfatrice è stata Olivia Dean: artista dell’anno, artista pop, album dell’anno con The Art of Loving e canzone dell’anno come feat di Sam Fender in Rein Me In. Miglior gruppo i Wolf Alice, artista emergente Lola Young. Sotto l’elenco dei vincitori.

ROSALÍA - Berghain (Live at The BRIT Awards 2026) ft. Björk

Robbie Williams - No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne Tribute - BRIT Awards 2026

Durante la serata Rosalía, che ha vinto il premio come migliore artista internazionale, ha cantato Berghain con Björk, mentre Robbie Williams ha reso omaggio a Ozzy Osbourne (che ha ricevuto il Lifetime Achievement Award postumo) facendo No More Tears con Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos, Zakk Wylde.

Si sono esibiti anche Harry Styles con Aperture, Wolf Alice, Mark Ronson con ospite tra gli altri Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, Raye, HUNTR/X (KPop Demon Hunters), Sombr.

HARRY STYLES - APERTURE LIVE AT THE BRIT AWARDS 2026

Mark Ronson - Live at The BRIT Awards 2026

I premi:

Song of the Year

‘Blessings’ – Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

‘The Days’ – Chrystal (The NOTION remix)

‘Defying Gravity’ – Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande

‘Azizam’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Victory Lap’ – Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta

‘Survive’ – Lewis Capaldi

‘Messy’ – Lola Young

‘Nice to Meet You’ – Myles Smith

‘Man I Need’ – Olivia Dean

‘Where Is My Husband?’ – RAYE

‘Rein Me In’ – Sam Fender ft Olivia Dean

‘Family Matters’ – Skye Newman

Group of the Year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Barry Can’t Swim

EssDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

International Song of the Year

‘Ordinary’ – Alex Warren

‘Pink Pony Club’ – Chappell Roan

‘No Broke Boys’ – Disco Lines and Tinashe

‘Sailor Song’ – Gigi Perez

‘Golden’ – HUNTR/X

‘Die With A Smile’ – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

‘Love Me Not’ – Ravyn Lenae

‘APT’ – Bruno Mars and Rosé

‘Manchild’ – Sabrina Carpenter

‘Undressed’ – SOMBR

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

Geese

Haim

Huntr/X

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International Artist

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalía

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Artist of the Year

Dave

Fred Again

Lily Allen

Jade

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Pink Pantheress

Sam Fender

Self-Esteem

Pop Act

JADE

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Hip-hop/Grime Act

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

R&B Act

Jim Legxacy

KWN

Mabel

Sasha Keeble

Sault

Alt/Rock Act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Dance Act

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta

PinkPantheress

Album of the Year

Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Pur non avendo pubblicato alcuna canzone, grazie al tour degli Oasis Noel Gallagher ha ricevuto il premio per il Songwriter of the Year.

Noel Gallagher Wins Songwriter Of The Year | The BRIT Awards 2026

