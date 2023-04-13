Bob Dylan pubblicherà il concerto in streaming del 2021 ‘Shadow Kingdom’

Quando abbiamo scritto di Shadow Kingdom, il concerto in streaming che Bob Dylan ha reso disponibile su Veeps per sole 48 ore nel luglio 2021, durante la pandemia da Covid, ci chiedevamo: «Poi cosa succederà? Verrà eliminata e girerà sotto forma bootleg? Sarà venduta in digitale? Ne verrà fuori un disco dal vivo?».
Ora abbiamo la risposta: Shadow Kingdom uscirà in versione video e audio il 2 giugno. Qui sotto il primo estratto, la versione live di Watching the River Flow, e la tracklist.
Shadow Kingdom
When I Paint My Masterpiece
Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)
Queen Jane Approximately
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
Tombstone Blues
To Be Alone With You
What Was It You Wanted
Forever Young
Pledging My Time
The Wicked Messenger
Watching the River Flow
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
Sierra’s Theme