Bob Dylan pubblicherà il concerto in streaming del 2021 ‘Shadow Kingdom’

Quando abbiamo scritto di Shadow Kingdom, il concerto in streaming che Bob Dylan ha reso disponibile su Veeps per sole 48 ore nel luglio 2021, durante la pandemia da Covid, ci chiedevamo: «Poi cosa succederà? Verrà eliminata e girerà sotto forma bootleg? Sarà venduta in digitale? Ne verrà fuori un disco dal vivo?».

Ora abbiamo la risposta: Shadow Kingdom uscirà in versione video e audio il 2 giugno. Qui sotto il primo estratto, la versione live di Watching the River Flow, e la tracklist.

Shadow Kingdom



When I Paint My Masterpiece

Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)

Queen Jane Approximately

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

Tombstone Blues

To Be Alone With You

What Was It You Wanted

Forever Young

Pledging My Time

The Wicked Messenger

Watching the River Flow

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

Sierra’s Theme