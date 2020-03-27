Bob Dylan pubblica la sua prima canzone in 8 anni

Bob Dylan è tornato e ha pubblicato la sua prima canzone originale in 8 anni. Si chiama A Murder Most Foul, dura 17 minuti e parla dell’omicidio del Presidente degli Stati Uniti John F. Kennedy, avvenuto nel 1963.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb

— bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020