Bob Dylan pubblica la sua prima canzone in 8 anni

'A Murder Most Foul' dura 17 minuti e parla dell'omicidio del Presidente degli Stati Uniti John F. Kennedy

Di

Foto: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Bob Dylan è tornato e ha pubblicato la sua prima canzone originale in 8 anni. Si chiama A Murder Most Foul, dura 17 minuti e parla dell’omicidio del Presidente degli Stati Uniti John F. Kennedy, avvenuto nel 1963.

«State al sicuro e Dio vi benedica», ha scritto sui social. Potete ascoltare il brano qui:

In A Murder Most Foul Dylan parla come l’aggressore e come lo stesso JFK, con molti riferimenti alla pop culture dei sixties: Beatles, The Twilight Zone, Nat King Cole, The Who, Woodstock e Altamont.
Nessun’altra info sulla canzone che arriva otto anni dopo l’ultimo album, Tempest, uscito nel 2012.

