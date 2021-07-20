Bob Dylan ha annunciato il nuovo volume della Bootleg Series

Il nuovo volume della Bootleg Series di Bob Dylan, la premiata serie di registrazioni d’archivio che l’artista pubblica da trent’anni esatti, si intitola Springtime in New York. Dylan l’ha annunciato con un breve video.

Springtime in New York è dedicato agli anni che vanno dal 1980 al 1985 e in particolare ai dischi Shot of Love, Infidels ed Empire Burlesque (il tredicesimo volume Trouble No More copriva gli anni dal 1979 al 1981 e i dischi della conversione tra cui Saved e Shot of Love). Conterrà tracce alternative, pezzi inediti, prove e un libretto con note canzone per canzone e fotografie inedite.

Sarà disponibile dal 17 settembre su doppio CD e doppio LP e in versione deluxe con cinque dischetti.

Aggiornamento: è stata diffusa la tracklist.

DISC 1

Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal

To Ramona – Rehearsal

Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal

Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal

Need a Woman – Rehearsal

A Couple More Years – Rehearsal

Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake

This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal

We Just Disagree – Rehearsal

Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal

Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal

Fever – Rehearsal

Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal

DISC 2

Angelina – Shot of Love outtake

Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake

I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake

Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side*

Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake

Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*

Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake

Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake

Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake

Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix

Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake

DISC 3

Jokerman – Infidels alternate take

Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake

Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take

Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take

Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take

Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake

This Was My Love – Infidels outtake

Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake

9.Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake

Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake

DISC 4

Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake

Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take

Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake

Tell Me – Infidels outtake

Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake

Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake

Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake

Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take

Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake

I and I – Infidels alternate take

Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake*

DISC 5

Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland

License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984

I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take

Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix

Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take

Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take

Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take

Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake

When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version]– Empire Burlesque alternate take

When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take

New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake

Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take