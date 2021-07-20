Bob Dylan ha annunciato il nuovo volume della Bootleg Series

Il nuovo volume della Bootleg Series di Bob Dylan, la premiata serie di registrazioni d’archivio che l’artista pubblica da trent’anni esatti, si intitola Springtime in New York. Dylan l’ha annunciato con un breve video.
Springtime in New York è dedicato agli anni che vanno dal 1980 al 1985 e in particolare ai dischi Shot of Love, Infidels ed Empire Burlesque (il tredicesimo volume Trouble No More copriva gli anni dal 1979 al 1981 e i dischi della conversione tra cui Saved e Shot of Love). Conterrà tracce alternative, pezzi inediti, prove e un libretto con note canzone per canzone e fotografie inedite.
Sarà disponibile dal 17 settembre su doppio CD e doppio LP e in versione deluxe con cinque dischetti.
Aggiornamento: è stata diffusa la tracklist.
DISC 1
Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal
To Ramona – Rehearsal
Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal
Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal
Need a Woman – Rehearsal
A Couple More Years – Rehearsal
Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake
This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal
We Just Disagree – Rehearsal
Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal
Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal
Fever – Rehearsal
Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal
DISC 2
Angelina – Shot of Love outtake
Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake
I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake
Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side*
Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake
Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*
Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake
Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake
Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake
Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix
Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake
DISC 3
Jokerman – Infidels alternate take
Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake
Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take
Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take
Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take
Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake
This Was My Love – Infidels outtake
Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake
9.Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake
Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake
DISC 4
Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake
Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take
Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake
Tell Me – Infidels outtake
Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake
Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake
Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake
Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take
Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake
I and I – Infidels alternate take
Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake*
DISC 5
Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland
License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984
I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take
Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix
Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take
Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take
Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take
Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake
When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version]– Empire Burlesque alternate take
When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take
New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake
Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take