Prossimo articolo 10 grandi canzoni pop anni '80 suonate da artisti prog anni '70
Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean: la playlist di Obama per l’estate 2020

Dal rap di J. Cole al pop di Beyoncé, ecco cosa ascolterà sotto l’ombrellone l’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti

Di

PHILIPP GUELLAND/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A poche ore dalla convention del Partito Democratico in Wisconsin, Barack Obama ha pubblicato una nuova playlist con le sue canzoni preferite del 2020. Si tratta di 53 canzoni e come ogni anno la selezione è parecchio eterogenea: i classici come Bob Dylan e Stevie Wonder, il pop di Billie Eilish, Beyoncé e Rihanna, e il rap di Common, J. Cole e gli Outkast.

«Nel corso degli ultimi mesi ho passato molto tempo ad ascoltare musica con la mia famiglia», ha scritto Obama su Twitter. «Ecco le mie preferite dell’estate, e anche alcune canzoni degli artisti che parteciperanno alla convention. Spero che vi piacciano».

La playlist contiene anche John Coltrane, D’Angelo, Childish Gambino, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin, Otis Redding, War, Nas, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Nina Simone, Sheryl Crow, Billie Holiday, Bonnie Raitt, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Anderson .Paak, Khalid, H.E.R., Tank and the Bangas, Moses Sumney, Teyana Taylor, Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter, Mac Miller, Chet Baker e Andy Shauf.

